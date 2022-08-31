Runnings site in Wellsville

Workers were inside the former Kmart building in Wellsville, renovating it this week for the new Runnings opening in the spring.

 Kathryn Ross/Olean Times Herald

WELLSVILLE — Runnings is coming, but there is no official date for when the new store will open in Riverwalk Plaza.

Area residents have been keeping a sharp eye on the old Kmart store in the Bolivar Road plaza since learning that Runnings has plans to open its 58th store here. Some have reported seeing small plumbing and electrical trucks in the parking lot.

