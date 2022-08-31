WELLSVILLE — Runnings is coming, but there is no official date for when the new store will open in Riverwalk Plaza.
Area residents have been keeping a sharp eye on the old Kmart store in the Bolivar Road plaza since learning that Runnings has plans to open its 58th store here. Some have reported seeing small plumbing and electrical trucks in the parking lot.
Founded in 1947, Runnings is a general merchandise retailer owned by the Dennis and Adele Reed family. The company has 57 stores and employs more than 2,700 workers across seven states. The company sells sporting goods, clothing, footwear, pet supplies, housewares, tools, farm supplies, lawn and garden supplies, toys, and outdoor equipment.
Dennis Jenkins, head of the media department at Runnings' corporate office in Marshall, Minn., said, “We have started construction on the building. It is part of our process. When we take over a building, we like it to look like and feel like our other stores.”
Jenkins noted Runnings has a history of purchasing vacant retail stores and renovating them to serve the needs of new customers.
The renovations should take place through the end of the year, he said, with shelving being installed in December and January.
While no official date for the store opening has been set, Jenkins said, “We expect to open sometime in the spring of 2023."
Other Runnings store managers have said that openings usually start with a soft opening and then they host a grand opening featuring bargains, entertainment, discounts and more.
“People in Wellsville and Allegany County have been unbelievably positive," Jennings said. "There are a lot of good people there who really love the outdoors and we have a really good feeling about opening our new store there."
The new Runnings is expected to employ 40 full-time and part-time employees.
In recent weeks there have been discussions with the Allegany County Industrial Development Agency concerning a payment in lieu of taxes agreement between Runnings and the taxing agencies that would be affected. No information has yet been made available on the subject.
The Kmart site closed in 2018. It is located at 121 Bolivar Road on 5 acres of land, which is located within the village limits.
There are Runnings stores in Canandaigua, Gloversville, Jamestown, Lockport, Rome, Plattsburgh and Watertown.