WELLSVILLE — Running is what Jim Helms likes to do and now he’s running for a mission bigger than himself: preventing suicide among military veterans.
Whether he is running UR Jones Memorial Hospital as its new CEO or organizing RidgeWalk and Run, Helms can also often be seen running on the sidewalks and streets of the village. This month he is running to raise funds to Stop Soldier Suicide in the Run 100 Miles in September Challenge.
He is attempting to raise $2,213 in remembrance of the 22 U.S. service men and women who commit suicide daily and the 11 Marines, one sailor and one soldier who recently died in Afghanistan.
“I’ve been overwhelmed by the number of people who have donated, and some have even said that they want to run with me,” said Helms, who took over as Jones CEO in July.
Statistically, military suicide is 50% higher than the national average. Since 2001, more than 114,000 American veterans have died by suicide. Since 2006, there has been an 86% increase in suicide rates among 18- to 34-year-old male veterans. Suicide is the second-leading cause of death for post 9/11 veterans.
On his Facebook page Helms states, “I have never done one of these fundraisers, donated to many ... but never my own. This is a cause very dear to my heart. Help me help my battle buddies. I’m taking on the New York 100 Mile Challenge for Stop Soldier Suicide. Please support me as I raise funds by taking on 100 miles of running for them.”
Helms thanks “all that have supported this effort. I do appreciate it and the cause is, of course, personal. You don’t spend 25 years in the military without knowing someone who has tried or committed suicide. This is a cause that is very dear to my heart.”
Helms retired from the Army Reserves as a command sergeant major in 2016 after 25 years of service, working throughout global areas of operations and serving in multiple leadership roles. His last active duty was with the 360th Civil Affairs Brigade.
To reach his goal he runs 4 to 5 miles on weekdays and around 10 miles on weekends. He said that anyone who wants to run with him should message him on Facebook.
According to Daily Beast writer Shannon Vavra, “with the fall of Kabul calls to suicide hotlines are up and veterans of the war in Afghanistan are openly admitting that they are facing some of their darkest days. Already, some who were deployed to Afghanistan have died by suicide over the last few turbulent weeks.”
Stop Soldier Suicide was founded in 2010 by three Army veterans who had lost friends and fellow service men and women to suicide. The organization has a proactive approach focused on meeting at-risk individuals where they are and providing personalized care and continued case management to help identify each individual’s specific needs, whether it is mental health, housing assistance or any other service.
Donate to this cause by going to Helm’s Facebook page and clicking on the donate button. All the money raised will go to the Stop Soldier Suicide cause.