The decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit will allow the state to resume its process for doling out licenses in Western and Central New York, the Mid-Hudson Valley and Brooklyn. But the injunction will remain in place in the Finger Lakes.
The injunction was issued in November in a federal lawsuit filed in Albany challenging the state's decision declaring a company was ineligible for a retail license because one of the owners — a Michigan resident — lacked "a significant New York state presence." That company had listed the Finger Lakes as its first choice for a location to open a shop — followed by the other four regions — which is why the injunction will remain in place there while the lawsuit is pending.
U.S. District Senior Judge Gary L. Sharpe issued the injunction that curbed the state's roll out plan after determining the applicant is "likely to succeed on the merits of their claim." Attorneys for the petitioner, a newly formed company called Variscite NY One, had argued the conditional licensing program prioritizing applicants with New York marijuana convictions violated the Commerce Clause of the constitution.
Sharpe said at the time that Variscite could face irreparable harm without an injunction halting the licensing process, "even if it could join the cannabis market at a later date."
But a slew of other applicants in the enjoined regions were desperate to know whether they would qualify, biding their time as they watched dispensaries open their doors in other areas of the state. The appellate court's ruling has revived the hopes of those seeking to open retail cannabis shops in those four regions.
"It's just this big sigh of relief, like a big exhale," said Venus Rodriguez, 48, a Mid-Hudson applicant from Rockland County who had hoped to open a shop last summer.
While Rodriguez has been working to secure investors and look at possible locations for her shop, her family "still has to eat." She has juggled business planning with her previous work as a healer, using indigenous practices from her native Puerto Rico and from Peru.
Before the appellate court's decision, Rodriguez said she was happy to see the Cannabis Control Board announce new license recipients — but "it was disheartening because you knew you weren't even going to be part of that conversation."
For now, licensing in the Finger Lakes region will remain on hold while the case by Variscite is pending in U.S. District Court. That region would have been eligible for up to 18 licenses for formerly convicted applicants after regulators recently doubled the number of conditional licenses. It is also home to one of the more outspoken lawmakers in support of developing an equitable cannabis industry, state Sen. Jeremy Cooney.
"New York will not reach its goals for an equitable and thriving adult-use cannabis marketplace until all regions are open for business," Cooney said in a statement after Tuesday's ruling. "While we celebrate the decision of the Second Circuit to lift the injunction (for other regions), we remain hopeful the Finger Lakes region will soon be permitted to participate."
The state had argued in the case that Sharpe's order would unnecessarily delay the roll out of a tightly timed retail marijuana market that includes a network of small farms whose crops grown last year could be wasted if they are not distributed for sale.
Britni Tantalo, a Rochester-area applicant, leads the New York CAURD Coalition that formed in the wake of the injunction that have delayed the roll out. She is caught between excitement and frustration with the news, knowing her own hopes to win a license for her Flower City Dispensary in the Finger Lakes region will remain in limbo.
"I wear two hats. This is great news for New York state cannabis. This is great news for the other justice-involved individuals who were blocked out, they have been waiting for a very long time," Tantalo said. "On the other side, it's really disheartening. We have been waiting just as long; we're ready to go. Our city has been at the forefront in planning for the cannabis rollout, and compared to other areas we're in extreme need."
In a statement, Gov. Kathy Hochul said she was pleased by the decision and “for the first time, New Yorkers in nearly every region of the state will have access to safer, high-quality, adult-use cannabis products.”
