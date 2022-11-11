Route 417 in Allegany to be renamed Staff Sgt. Shawn M. Clemens Highway

ALLEGANY — State Sen. George Borrello and Assemblyman Joseph Giglio will host a ceremony today to rename Route 417 in Allegany the Staff Sgt. Shawn M. Clemens Memorial Highway.
Legislation marking the designation was sponsored by Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, and Giglio, R-Gowanda.
Staff Sgt. Clemens graduated from Allegany Central School and attended Alfred State College before joining the U.S. Army to serve during the Global War on Terrorism.
He was the first soldier from Allegany to be lost while serving in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom. He was 28 at the time of his death in 2004 and had a three-year-old son.
He served his country with distinction, receiving the Bronze Star Medal and the Purple Heart.