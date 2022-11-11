Route 417 in Allegany to be renamed Staff Sgt. Shawn M. Clemens Highway

Route 417 in Allegany to be renamed Staff Sgt. Shawn M. Clemens Highway

 Rick Miller/Olean Times Herald

ALLEGANY — State Sen. George Borrello and Assemblyman Joseph Giglio will host a ceremony today to rename Route 417 in Allegany the Staff Sgt. Shawn M. Clemens Memorial Highway.

Legislation marking the designation was sponsored by Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, and Giglio, R-Gowanda.

 

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social