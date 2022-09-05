Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHERN ALLEGANY AND SOUTHEASTERN CATTARAUGUS COUNTIES... At 900 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported some road closures due to flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by showers and thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Olean, Salamanca, Wellsville, Allegany State Park, Allegany, Cuba, Weston Mills, St. Bonaventure, Whitesville, Hinsdale, Friendship, Scio, Carrollton, Bolivar, Andover, Portville, Belmont, Ischua, Alma and Humphrey. Creeks can continue to rise even after the heaviest rain has ended. Rural roads which cross streams and creeks can be vulnerable to washouts. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. && FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED