GREAT VALLEY — U.S. Route 219 was closed due to flooding at Clark Road, just south of the village of Ellicottville, at 5:45 p.m. Monday.
Just after 5 p.m., area law enforcement reported flash flooding, particularly affecting roads in the Perrysburg and Gowanda areas in northern Cattaraugus County.
Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen, according to reports from the National Weather Service in Buffalo. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches were possible in the warned area.
The Weather Service warned that other areas that would see potential flooding included Salamanca, Allegany State Park, Ashford, Great Valley, Randolph, Napoli, Little Valley, East Randolph, Steamburg, the Allegheny Reservoir, the Cattaraugus County Landfill and Onoville.
A flash flood warning was in effect through 7 p.m. Monday, although rain was possible throughout the night into Tuesday.