OLEAN — Ready to hit the region’s largest yard sale?
For the 15th year, the Route 16 Yard Sales will stretch from Pennsylvania to Erie County on Saturday and Sunday. Sales officially run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but early birds and late bloomer sales are common and at the discretion of sellers.
Organizers reported that the participating communities are; Knapp Creek, town and city of Olean, Hinsdale, Maplehurst, Ischua, Franklinville, Machias, Delevan, and Yorkshire. Sales occasionally pop up along Route 16 over the county line in Erie County, however, in conjunction with the main sales corridor.
Enjoy browsing and bargain buys along the route. Hundreds of households typically participate in the event, either at their homes or one of six community sales sites. Starting from the south and heading North, sites for community sales — for those looking to sell, but not living on the route — Trappers Chicken BBQ, Swimwear to Go, Hinsdale American Legion (sponsored by the Legion Riders Group), Main Street Park in Hinsdale, across from the Franklinville Fire Department, and across from Win Lakes Sales (adjacent to SASA) in Yorkshire.
No online map is available this year, and shoppers are encouraged to drive the route and stop at as many sales as they please.
Due to increased stop-and-go traffic along the corridor, organizers recommend participants and other drivers exercise caution and be on the lookout for pedestrians, quickly-stopping cars and other potential hazards.
For more information, or to offer to help plan next year’s activities, call (716) 378-4697.