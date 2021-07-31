OLEAN — The Olean Rotary Club is hosting its first golf tournament Aug. 16 at Bartlett Country Club as a fundraiser for the Marjorie and Robert Schaumleffel Rotary Scholarship.
Registration will open at 9 a.m. that day with a shotgun start set at 10 a.m. Tournament format is a scramble with no handicaps. Mulligans can be bought during the tournament.
Box lunch will be provided with dinner, awards, raffle prizes and a cash bar at 6 p.m. from Bartlett. Fee is $125 per player — $500 per team — and includes green fee, cart, lunch and dinner.
Rotary President Paula Bernstein invites area businesses to support the event through being a sponsor or donating a prize item.
“Having local businesses support our organization and our projects is part of what sets our community apart as a wonderful place to live and work,” she said. “Please support us so we can continue to give back to our community, and help deserving students.”
The scholarship, in memory of Robert and Marjorie Schaumleffel, is $500 for any graduating senior of Olean, Portville, Archbishop Walsh or Allegany-Limestone school districts who is an active member of the Rotary Interact Club.
Applicants must include an essay about the meaning of “Service Above Self.”
Rotary Club has been a part of the Olean area community since 1928. The club meets Tuesdays at 12:10 p.m. at Bartlett Country Club.
For more information, email alinolean@gmail.com.