OLEAN — All roads lead back to Olean, according to silent policemen.
Around 30 socially-distanced Olean Rotarians, city officials and contractors gathered to dedicate the new silent policeman, as well as renovations to the Lincoln Park gazebo and other efforts by Rotarians to beautify the park.
“This really is a very special day,” said past Rotary President Barb Lias, noting the combined efforts of Rotarians, stone specialists, the city and donors to finally complete the three-year project.
The effort took many turns, including an unfortunate false start, as Rotarians attempted to help beautify downtown as the Walkable Olean project wrapped up.
Rotarians looked to the past as they hoped to beautify the State and Union intersection, noting that a stone silent policeman kept vigil over the corner and pointed the way to various towns and cities for decades.
Securing a site out of the thoroughfare, the club in 2017 commissioned stone carver Isaiah Rashad II to replicate the original monument.
But by the time it came down earlier this year, the stone began to deteriorate. Due to freeze-thaw action, the surface of the New York bluestone — a relative of sandstone — began flaking off, taking much of Rashad’s hard work with it.
“Sometimes, when something is done, it doesn’t look exactly the way you want it to,” Lias said.
Crandall’s Memorials owner Curt Crandall stepped up to help. Agreeing that if Rotarians bought a new monument — this one of granite, a much-harder and weather-resistant rock — he and his firm would engrave and install it at no charge. Installation was completed in June.
Etched into the stone are the names of cities in the cardinal directions. Cities from as far away as Chicago and New York join local sites like Allegany and Portville on the sign. A large Rotary International emblem was later added to the top of the monument.
City officials, led by Mayor Bill Aiello and Department of Public Works Director Bob Ring offered many services, including a new base, lighting and other amenities to make the monument a success.
“Everything that we needed, the city was there with their workers to do it,” said Rotarian co-President Risa Michienzi.
The dedication covered multiple efforts by Rotarians in the park.
The club also used the dedication to mark renovations to the gazebo in the park. Rotarians had built the gazebo in 1980, Rotarian Doug Price said, and chose to fund its renovation last year to coincide with the Lincoln Square pavilion project. Kinley Corp., which was working on the Lincoln Square building, agreed to perform the work.
Rotarians also took time to clean up another of the monuments in the park recently.
“We noted the Gold Star Mothers monument was very, very dirty,” Lias said, adding a work detail spiffed up the monument to Olean’s fallen on Sept. 12. “We came with our buckets, we came with our brushes and we came with our Dawn soap.”
Rotarians also thanked the Olean Times Herald — a State and Union article on the old silent policeman of the 1920s was the catalyst for the new project, Lias said — the city of Olean and the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce for their support to the cause.