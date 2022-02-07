COUDERSPORT, Pa. — The men and women of the Coudersport Volunteer Fire Department had a very busy weekend tending to area emergencies.
Firefighters were first called out Friday, with the help of 9 other companies, to the collapse of the Goodwill’s roof. Then on Saturday they responded to a two-alarm commercial building fire on East Second Street and worked for almost four hours to extinguish the blaze.
“We had some tragedies in our little town this weekend,” said Coudersport fire Chief Bryan Phelps. “But no one was seriously injured and the buildings will be rebuilt.”
At approximately 5:12 p.m. on Friday firefighters responded to ‘a chaotic scene’ of a structural collapse at the Goodwill store on Route 6. Phelps said 11 people were inside at the time, three workers and eight shoppers. Firefighters searched the building, finding no one trapped, and then helped those outside.
Two people were taken by ambulance to UPMC Cole for injuries, and two others were taken to the hospital by other means. All four were treated and released.
Goodwill and the State Liquor Store will be closed until further notice, firefighters said, with the building possibly being a total loss in the excess of $500,000.
According to Phelps, the roof collapsed under excessive weight from snow and ice buildup.
Assisting the fire department at the scene of the collapse were: Roulette Volunteer Fire Department, Star Hose Company #1, Coudersport Volunteer Ambulances, Coudersport Borough Police, Coudersport Public Works, Water Dept, LEMC, UGI Utilities, West Penn Power, Potter County Emergency Services, and the building owner.
Phelps requests that residents “stay away from the building for further safety reasons. At least until the owner and insurance companies can begin to clean-up and secure the site.”
And if that wasn’t enough for one weekend, on Saturday at approximately 3:45 p.m., the CVFD were dispatched to East Second Street for a commercial structure fire involving Olga’s Gallery, Cafe & Bistro, and the building next to it.
According to Phelps, hundreds of volunteer personnel responded to the scene to assist with this fire, which turned into a two alarm fire shortly after the initial call was dispatched.
While Phelps and his crew awaited assistance while battling the working fire with extinguishers. The fire was on the second floor, in the ceiling, and extended into the roof. Crews worked for hours battling not only the fire, but frigid temperatures and about a foot and a half of snow and ice. At 7:30 p.m. Phelps reported the fire under control with extensive overhaul, due to the several trench cuts made to give crews access to the roof and for ventilation.
One firefighter was treated at the scene for minor hypothermia and another was treated and released from UPMC Cole.
Phelps confirmed damages in excess of $300,000 and stated, “We will be investigating with the fire unit in the next few days.”
Along with the drone and Coudersport Police Department several additional departments from across Tioga, McKean, Cameron and Elk counties, as well as from New York assisted at the scene.
“We would really like to extend a thank you to the many mutual aid partners for assisting us in our time of need,” said Phelps. “And a thank you to our team, as well, for stepping it up and always supporting the community.”