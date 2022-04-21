Ron White to perform at Seneca Allegany Casino in July

SALAMANCA — One of the funniest voices in comedy is returning to Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino when Ron White takes the stage inside the Seneca Allegany Event Center on July 30 at 8 p.m.
Tickets go on sale this Friday at noon.
Ron White is a comedy legend who rose to fame as part of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour. Known as the scotch drinking, cigar-smoking funnyman, White has built a career by telling brutally honest stories brimming with punch lines and bursting with laughs.
His popular stand-up routines have earned him multiple Grammy nominations, four Number One albums on the Billboard Comedy Charts, three top-rated, one-hour comedy specials, a book on the New York Times Best Seller List, CD and DVD sales in the tens of millions and a place among the most popular and successful comedians in America.
This is an 18-years-and-older show. Tickets start at $45.
Other upcoming shows include The Highwaymen Live! on May 21 and Rick Springfield on June 25. Tickets for both start at $25.