As the rollout for the latest e-edition format and new app for the Olean Times Herald continues, some readers are running into a snag or two logging into the new formats.
Circulation staff at the OTH have seen that some readers' passwords have to be updated, while home-delivery customers who want to log into the digital format need to call in to submit their emails.
Call (716) 372-3121 ext. 200 to receive assistance.
The new and improved e-edition, mobile app and digital subscription interface launched Monday with the third-party platform provider Tecnavia, which processes and manages more than 1,700 digital newspaper and magazine products daily.
Readers began seeing these upgrades starting Monday and can download the new OTH 2-in-1 app on the Apple App Store and Google Play that same day.
The e-edition changes will provide enhancements ranging from improved readability to an improved subscription platform, including:
• Enhanced display, readability and functionality, with multiple views and reading formats, along with an an e-edition archive of daily publications and special sections
• New and improved accessibility features, including larger font sizes, text-to-speech narration and translation into multiple languages.
• Automated hyperlinking of all page jumps, story continuations, URLS, and emails.
• Full segmentation of every article, image and print ad for a complete interactive user experience.
A few points that subscribers should note when accessing the new e-edition for the first time as it transitions to the new and improved platform:
• You will need to use your email address to log in instead of your previous username.
• Upon your first login, you will be emailed a link to pick a new password. If you do not select a new password within two weeks, you will be blocked from logging in until you have done so.
• If you are a Digital Only subscriber, you will be asked to enter your credit card information again after your existing paid access expires.