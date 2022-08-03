Red-tailed hawk

A red-tailed hawk at the Janet L. Swanson Wildlife Hospital.

 Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine

ITHACA — Birds of prey in the Empire State are in trouble due to poisons used to kill rodents, according to a recent study by clinical researchers at Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine.

A paper published in May in Ecotoxicology details how 68% of red-tailed hawks have anticoagulant rodenticide (AR) toxins in their systems, indicating that poisoning of this kind is widespread among New York state raptors.

