OLEAN — Owners of Rock City Park said the historic property will open to the community on Sunday, the first day of May.
Park owners Cindy and Dale Smith said the park, located at 505 Route 16 South, will be open to hikers, walkers, outdoor enthusiasts and those who enjoy picnics from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors and $3 for children ages 6 to 12.
The park will also have an arts and crafts show Mother’s Day Weekend May 7 and 8, with mothers admitted free May 8.