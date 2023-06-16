A diverse gathering of state legislators, social justice advocates, faith leaders, union workers and business people rallied Friday in opposition to what was characterized by a backroom deal cut by the Seneca Nation and the Hochul administration to build a casino in the Rochester area.
Led by The Arc of Justice, a social, economic and environmental justice advocacy organization with a chapter in Rochester, rally attendees called on the Assembly not to pass a bill authorizing the governor to enter into a new agreement with the Senecas when it reconvenes in Albany next week.
“We cannot have a process where secret dealings can happen in closed rooms, behind closed doors, where there’s no accountability, where there’s no transparency, where there’s no inclusivity,” said the Rev. Justin Morris, president of the Rochester Arc of Justice and founder and CEO of Untrapped Ministries.
Earlier this week, a state senator and Ontario County officials joined local leaders in Rochester and Monroe County in expressing concern about the possible Seneca casino in Rochester.
The casino reportedly is included in the pending gaming compact between New York state and the Seneca Nation, which operates gambling sites in Western New York, including Salamanca and Cuba. The compact was approved by the state Senate late last week but the Assembly delayed voting on the 20-year gaming pact.
Rochester-area Assembly members, as well as officials from the city and Monroe County, said they were never informed that the Hochul administration had been in discussions about placing a Nation casino in Rochester.
The site of the rally — Liberty Pole Plaza — is located across from an undeveloped property in midtown Rochester, which local officials indicated has long been considered as a potential casino site, including by the Seneca Nation.
Assembly members Demond Meeks and Sarah Clark said they are optimistic that the casino bill would not be brought to the floor next week based on community opposition and concern by lawmakers that they had been left out of the negotiation process.
“We have commitments from our brothers and sisters in the state Assembly, as well as our leadership, to push back against the casino here in Rochester, so the voices of the Rochester community continue being heard,” Meeks said.
Both union workers and executives from gaming sites in the region also were at the rally.
Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, said opposition to a Seneca casino in Rochester because local and even state-level officials have not been consulted is misplaced. Negotiations on the compact "are between the governor's office and the Senecas," he said.
Once the new compact is finalized in Albany, the Senecas would then have to negotiate and deal with local officials, Giglio said. He added that the U.S. Department of the Interior would even have to be involved since Rochester and its surrounding area are not on Seneca territory.
"There's a lot of misunderstanding on how this all works," Giglio said Friday. "When or if (the compact) is approved, that's when officials will be involved on a local level."
Giglio, who said he would vote for the new compact, said he believes Rochester officials would welcome a Seneca casino if they focused on the economic benefits involved.
"From our experience with the Senecas in Cattaraugus County, I would tell (Rochester) they should be happy the Senecas want to be there," he said.
A 2002 compact between the state and Seneca Nation expires in December, and state lawmakers said they were told a confidentially agreement forbade Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office from providing details on the gaming pact.
The Finger Lakes Times of Geneva reported that state Sen. Pam Helming is concerned that placement of a casino in a region already with three gambling facilities — del Lago in Seneca County; Finger Lakes Gaming and Racetrack in Ontario County; and Batavia Downs in Genesee County — could hurt revenues.
“I urge the governor’s office to do the right thing and ensure that any discussion of a potential casino in the Rochester area include the input of local officials and stakeholders in Ontario County and the Finger Lakes region,” she said. “A decision of this magnitude must consider the broad impacts to local employers, our workforce, and our economy as a whole."
Todd Campbell, chair of the Ontario County Board of Supervisors, urged Hochul and the Legislature to “delay any further action on the proposed gaming compact and fully engage all affected local communities to ensure that any unintended negative consequences of this proposal are fully understood and accounted for before moving forward.”
The Buffalo News reported earlier this week on aspects of the agreement reached between the Hochul administration and the Seneca Nation.
The deal does authorize a Seneca-owned casino to be built in the Rochester market, the News reported, citing "people with knowledge of the matter."
During the first year of the pact, the Nation would pay 9.75% of revenue on slot machines and other gaming devices to New York state. During the 19 subsequent years, the Nation would pay 19.5%, the News reported, citing two sources. The deal also includes details relating to the prospect of the state legalizing online casino games, the News reported.
Since signing the current compact in 2002, the Seneca Nation has invested nearly $2 billion in its three full casinos — Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls (opened 2002), Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino in Salamanca (opened 2004) and Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino in downtown Buffalo (opened 2007).
The new agreement with the state, announced earlier this month with no details, comes after a protracted period of contention between the state and the Senecas.
The Nation notified New York in March 2017 that it had made its final payment under the gaming compact finalized in 2002, in large part because of the Senecas' opposition to the state approving non-Native gaming facilities.
An arbitration panel later sided with the state and directed the Senecas to remit $225 million to New York. The Senecas challenged the decision in federal court and asked for a review by the U.S. Department of the Interior.
On March 29, 2022, the Seneca Nation Tribal Council agreed to transfer more than $564.8 million from a restricted escrow account in which compact-related funds had been held throughout the five-year dispute. The Salamanca school district, the city and Cattaraugus County receive payments from the state through the gaming compact.