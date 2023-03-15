ELLICOTTVILLE — Five years ago, Dick Rivers came out of retirement after more than two decades with Cattaraugus Allegany BOCES to become executive director of the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cattaraugus County.
In May he plans to step down from the Cooperative Extension post and hand the organization over to new leadership.
Rivers retired in 2002 as director of BOCES Career and Technical Education, a post at which he’d spent 20 years.
After he served for a short time as interim director in his old department at BOCES in 2013, Rivers and his wife retired to Florida. They returned to the region in 2018 to be closer to family and bought a house in McKean County, Pa.
Rivers heard about the interim executive director’s post opening at the Cornell Cooperative Extension in Cattaraugus County and was intrigued by the opportunity to get back in education — but in a new way.
The county’s Cooperative Extension was growing after having recently broken off from a merger with Allegany County. Rivers said he was interested in helping to grow the fledging 4-H and other programs.
Among the Cooperative Extension accomplishments on his watch are a growing 4-H program and restoration of some vital agricultural information for the region’s farmers through the Southwest New York Dairy, Livestock and Field Crops Program.
“I’m retiring again,” laughed Rivers in a telephone interview on Tuesday.
He said he’s proud of the accomplishments of the Cooperative Extension programs in the five years since he arrived, but that staff, volunteers, Cooperative Extension board members and county legislators are also responsible for the successes.
“We were able to establish a dairy and agriculture support team, the Southwest New York Dairy, Livestock and Field Crops team,” Rivers said. “We were able to get county legislature support. We are real pleased with the results for farmers in Cattaraugus County.”
Trending Food Videos
With contributions from Erie, Chautauqua, Allegany and Steuben counties, a wide range of agriculture services are available to farmers in the five-county religion. “We are seeing more and more results,” Rivers said. “It’s very rewarding to our people and for the community of farmers.”
Rivers said, “We’ve got a fantastic board. They have been very supportive. We were able to get a new lease with the Town of Ellicottville and have remodeled facilities and more technology.”
Rivers also cited the revived Master Gardener Program, which he said was very strong, and the Olean City Schools’ Farm to School program, for which Cooperative Extension provides a coordinator.
“The 4-H program has grown in numbers and in strength,” Rivers said. “It’s great programming for young kids through 18-year-olds. They’ve had great success at the county fairs. We’ve had record numbers of livestock and a record market animal auction last year. It’s a lot of work for the community educators and the volunteers, but they are really good at what they do.”
Rivers agreed that a constant in his employment over the past 30 or so years has been helping to give young people the opportunity to learn new things — BOCES and 4-H programs.
After he retires in May, he’s not sure what he wants to do yet, but it’s not sit around and relax. He said he’ll probably find some part-time work he enjoys doing
Jessica Golley, president of the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cattaraugus County, said, “On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I thank Dick for his service to the organization and to the community. He has provided solid leadership in undertaking a number of substantial projects that will help guide the organization toward the future. We wish him health and happiness as he retires and are grateful for his service.”
State Extension specialist Renee Mooneyhan of the Cornell Cooperative Extension Administration, said, “Dick became executive director early in the establishment of CCE Cattaraugus as a single-county association. He brought knowledge of the local community, strong business acumen, and intuition on how to grow programs to meet community need.”
Specifically, Mooneyhan said, Rivers “was instrumental in the creation of the Southwest Regional Agricultural Team, which brings very specific agriculture skills and connections to Cornell University research to the local farming community. He will be missed and should retire with the gratification of knowing he has made a lasting impact on Cattaraugus County.”
The executive director search committee meets today at 4:30 p.m at the Cooperative Extension offices in Ellicottville after having extended the search for Rivers’ replacement.