CUBA — Rinker Oil Corp. will continue operating under its current name following an acquisition by New Hampshire-based Sail Energy LLC, company officials reported.
In a deal which closed Dec. 15, Sail Energy acquired the assets to the full-service propane, heating fuels, and motor fuels delivery business
Dennis O’Brien, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sail Energy, stated, “We are pleased to bring Rinker Oil into the Sail Energy group. Rinker Oil and Propane has built a strong platform which will immediately expand our footprint. Thanks go to John Tolan at Sail Energy as the project lead in the acquisition and the good folks at Cetane Associates for their assistance through this process.”
Rinker Oil was founded by Howard S. Rinker in 1936, beginning with a single gasoline service station, according to the firm. The firm expanded into fuels delivery to area farms and homes shortly thereafter. The business was transferred to son Tim in the early 1970s, who led expansion and constructed the company’s current office adjacent to the company’s fuel bulk plant. Later, William Bradley Jr. joined the firm and continued expansion efforts. He took over leadership of the company in 2008, after Tim Rinker retired after 53 years at the firm.
“At Rinker Oil, we are excited to participate in the future growth of the company under the capable stewardship of Sail Energy,” Bradley said.
Since 2014, Sail Energy has operated in the energy distribution market, growing through targeted acquisitions and integrated roll-ups. Sail Energy now serves customers in four New England states, Pennsylvania, and New York, under the brands of Pioneer Oil and Propane, Murray Heutz Oil and Propane, Vaughn Oil, Hometowne Energy, and Rinker Oil and Propane.