ALLEGANY — Monday night’s Right Thinkers meeting will focus on the Second Amendment, gun control, school shootings and crime.
The meeting, held at The Hall on Fourth Street, begins at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 o’clock for pizza and a meet and greet.
Speakers for Monday’s meeting include Cattaraugus County Sheriff Timothy Whitcomb, Assemblyman Dave DiPietro, former U.S. Rep. Joseph Sempolinski and Allegany County S.C.O.P.E. Chairman Jim Krywalski. A question and answer session follows the panel discussion, ending at 8 p.m. All are welcome.
The next meeting, July 17, will feature state Sen. George Borrello with the theme of "The Democrat's Cultural and Societal Destruction of America.”
The Aug. 21 meeting will feature U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy on on immigration and homeless policies, voter integrity, drugs, the reparations movement and other topics.