ALLEGANY — The monthly meeting of the Right Thinkers at its new location Monday focused on green energy policies, with a group of panelists expressing skepticism that New York and the nation’s power needs can be met.
The conservative group welcomed a packed house at its new meeting place at The Hall at the former Allegany High School on Fourth Street.
Environmental attorney Gary Abraham of Humphrey led off the night’s discussion, saying the Green New Deal is nothing like the New Deal of President Franklin D. Roosevelt. “Neither New York state or the federal government have adopted the Green New Deal — yet,” Abraham told nearly 150 people in attendance.
Abraham is fighting the proposed 340-megawatt Alle-Catt Wind Farm, which would stretch over 106 square miles in northern Cattaraugus and Allegany counties. He called wind and solar power the least efficient energy sources.
In the case of Alle-Catt, the power isn’t needed in Western New York so the only way to get the power where it is needed in the state is to build expensive transmission lines. He said Western New York is powered by hydroelectric and nuclear generation, which are far more efficient and don’t require the natural gas-fired backup that wind and solar do when the wind is not blowing and the skies are cloudy.
The solar and wind projects proposed in Upstate New York can’t be readily integrated into the power grid, Abraham continued, while noting that cheap land is the key to alternative power development, which is not a big job creator. The Alle-Catt Wind Farm will be controlled from the Chicago headquarters of its corporate owner, Invenergy, he added.
Wind and solar make the grid less reliable, Abraham said. The need for gas-fired backup will remain. “The Green New Deal is a fantasy,” he insisted, noting the $450 million cost of Alle-Catt is largely funded by taxpayers, who pay subsidies and electricity rates. Meanwhile, the state has just announced a 1,000-megawatt line from Hydro-Quebec under Lake Champlain and the Hudson River to the downstate grid.
Abraham also suggested supporters of renewable energy had “cooked the books” in terms of climate change and the increase in global temperatures in the past 150 years. Weather extremes are nothing new and it’s not true that climate change will result in human extinction, he argued.
That set up moderator Nate Smith’s question about China increasing its reliance on coal — as the U.S. shuts down coal plants — to a panel that, along with Abraham, included Nicholas Waddy of Alfred State College, Olean oil and gas producer Tom Miller, Cuba construction business owner Norman Ungermann and Cattaraugus County GOP Chairman Mark Heberling of Farmersville.
Waddy said that while China is highly dependent on coal, that is decreasing with its development of alternative energies like solar and wind. The Chinese feel the same pressure to address climate change as Western nations, he said.
Smith wasn’t so sure: “China couldn’t care less about this.”
Waddy said he didn’t think the state’s extensive green energy policies would be its economic undoing, as predicted by green energy opponents. Despite high taxes and burdensome environmental laws, the state has shown the modern economy can be sustain despite “tremendous amounts of stupidity.”
Ungermann said he would add India to the list of countries that are doing the opposite of what the U.S. is in terms of renewable energy. With so many factors being interconnected, he said, some good engineers may find a role in trying to sequester carbon from fossil fuels.
Miller, the Olean oil producer, said alternative energies aren’t enough to fulfill the state and nation’s energy needs. He added he is “not overly optimistic that people will wake up in time” before green energy policies cripple the economy, adding that Americans are already being hit in the wallet with higher energy prices.
Heberling said flatly, “China doesn’t care about the Green New Deal. Hopefully, America will wake up.”
Heberling expressed concern about the extent to which New York has committed to green energy, including plans to limit fossil fuel heating systems in homes and apartment buildings.
Polls show 80% of New Yorkers surveyed are concerned about how new state proposals will affect them — including “those who like gas stoves,” Heberling said. “The price increases (for energy) will hurt New Yorkers.”