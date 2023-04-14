ALLEGANY — The monthly meeting of the Right Thinkers will be Monday at The Hall — the former Allegany High School on North Fourth Street.
The theme of the meeting will be “The Decline of Faith in America.”
The doors will open by 5 p.m. for a meet and greet and pizza. The regular meeting will start at 6 o’clock with Nate Smith moderating and will end with a “question and comment” period lasting until 8 o’clock. The entrance and parking area for “The Hall” is around the back of the big building.
There is no charge for attendance but we do appreciate any donations that will help us pay for the complimentary pizza and water bottles — and for the rental fee for the event center.
Right Thinkers panelists for the meeting include:
• Robert Seuple, who was named the very first ambassador of Religion for the United States by President Bill Clinton in the 1990s. He has also traveled the world as president of World Vision for 11 years.
• Joel Whitcher, who with his wife, Pam, are pastors of Fresh Fire Worship Center in Olean. He is involved with a program to end human trafficking.
• Blaise Dornisch, a long-time supporter of the conservative movement in the area.
• Dr. Nicholas Waddy, an Alfred State College history professor and a frequent panel member.