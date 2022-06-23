Rick Springfield bringing hits to casino Saturday

SALAMANCA — Singer-songwriter, superstar Rick Springfield will perform at the Seneca Allegany Event Center on Saturday at 8 p.m., bringing the hits such as “Jessie’s Girl” that made him famous.
Springfield’s success may have peaked during the 1980s — and he hasn’t made the Top 40 charts in years — but he continues to write and record.
The ’80s pop/rock icon told the blog Holy City Sinner that he is glad to still be out there entertaining fans. He writes when he’s motivated and said it’s important for him to play new music live and not just rely on his older hits.
In addition to “Jessie’s Girl,” the multi-million selling recording artist’s Top 40 hits included “Don’t Talk To Strangers,” “Love Somebody,” “I’ve Done Everything For You,” “Affair Of The Heart,” “Speak To The Sky,” “Love Is Alright Tonite,” “Human Touch,” “State of the Heart” and many more.
Springfield’s 2015 album, “Stripped Down,” was a departure for him, paying tribute to blues greats like Muddy Waters. In 2016, he came out with two harder-edged blues studio releases, “Rocket Science” and “The Snake King.”
Springfield said he really enjoys the stripped-down shows because they’re more laid back and personal. He’s a storyteller and likes to interact with the audience.
Last year marked the 40th anniversary of his multi-platinum album, “Working Class Dog,” which included “Jessie’s Girl.” He said that album definitely changed his life.
Born in Sydney, Australia, Springfield’s family lived near Melbourne, where his father was in the British Army. In a 2011 interview with the Press, he said his parents were always playing music around the house. As a kid growing up, they had a player piano instead of a television because there were no TVs out in “the Bush.”
Springfield said his family moved to London, England, when he was about 10 years old and that’s when he discovered music and girls. He said it was just before the Beatles era.
“It was the first time I ever touched a guitar. I was about 11 years old and it was backstage at the school,” he said. “A kid let me play his guitar and I fell in love with it. Then I got a guitar for my 13th birthday and that’s when it all began.”
Springfield said his first record deal came in 1969, in Australia, with a band called Zoot. He started writing songs there and had some hits with them. He also had his own solo hit in America, in 1971, called “Speak to the Sky.”
Afterward, he went on to do a cartoon TV series and started acting in shows including “Rockford Files.” In 1980, he finally cut his fourth record deal with RCA. He said that’s when things started happening.
While Springfield was recording his pop/rock album “Working Class Dog,” in 1981, he was cast to play Dr. Noah Drake on “General Hospital,” adding TV heartthrob to his notoriety. That same year, MTV debuted. He said it changed the dynamic of the music industry forever and they played his videos non-stop.
Springfield’s other accomplishments include penning his autobiography, “Late, Late at Night,” in 2010. He followed it with two novels, “Magnificent Vibration,” in 2014 and its sequel, “World on Fire,” in January 2022 — both from an environmentally conscious point of view.
During his downtime from the pandemic, he joined fellow rocker Sammy Hagar in a new rum venture called Beach Bar Rum.
Mobile tickets are available at ticketmaster.com. For more information about Springfield and links to his music, visit his website at rickspringfield.com.