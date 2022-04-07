RICHBURG — New York State Police are asking clients of a Richburg contractor accused of stealing more than $200,000 in money and supplies to step forward for the investigation.
On Wednesday, the Amity-based NYSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation charged Jesse E.T. Smyers, 31, with third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony; first-degree scheming to defraud, a class E felony; issuing a bad check, a class B misdemeanor. He was also apprehended on a Pennsylvania warrant for issuing bad checks.
Troopers said a fraud investigation began Jan. 24 in connection to Smyers’ company, Smyers Contracting. Troopers turned the investigation over to the BCI.
Investigators said Smyers had ran his own contracting company since 2020, and is known to have taken jobs in Allegany and Cattaraugus counties as well as in northern Pennsylvania.
During that time, investigators accuse Smyers of collecting more than $200,000 in money and supplies for jobs that he either never completed or completed so poorly that they had to be torn down and re-done by a separate contractor. Smyers is also accused of issuing numerous bad checks that had insufficient funds to lumber companies and other businesses in connection to his company’s operations.
Smyers was arrested and processed at SP Amity, and arraigned at Friendship Town Court. He was released on his own recognizance and is due to return to the town court in June.
Investigators said the investigation is ongoing, and anyone who hired Smyers as their contractor or had similar dealings with Smyers Construction is asked to contact the NYSP at (585) 344-6200 and reference report number 10660950.
The state attorney general's office offers fraud prevention tips:
- Shop around: Get at least three estimates from reputable contractors that include specific information about the materials and services to be provided for the job.
- Get it in writing: Insist on a written contract that includes the price and description of the work needed.
- Don't pay unreasonable advance sums: Negotiate a payment schedule tied to the completion of specific stages of the job. Never pay the full price up front.
- Get references: Check with the Better Business Bureau, banks, suppliers, and neighbors. Always contact references provided to you.
- Know your rights: You have three days to cancel after signing a contract for home improvements. All cancellations must be in writing.