ALBANY — Rhode Island is the latest state to be added to New York’s coronavirus quarantine list, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office reported Tuesday.
Travelers arriving in New York from states on the list are required to self-quarantine for 14 days. New York implemented the quarantine policy in June and has been regularly adding states where it says COVID-19 is still spreading.
Delaware and Washington, D.C. have been removed from the quarantine list, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office. That leaves a total of 34 states plus Puerto Rio.
Travelers in quarantine from states that have been removed from the list should remain in quarantine for the full 14 days.
The full quarantine list now includes: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, North Carolina, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.
The policy applies to any state with a positive coronavirus testing rate higher than 10 people per 100,000 residents or with an overall positive rate of 10% or higher, both based on seven-day rolling averages.
The quarantine policy includes exemptions for essential workers and doesn’t apply if a traveler is in a state on the list for less than 24 hours. New Yorkers returning home from states on the list must quarantine as well.
NY CORONAVIRUS UPDATE
The number of people hospitalized due to the coronavirus in New York rose 32 on Monday to 568, whole hospitalizations remain far below their peak of more than 18,000 over multiple days in April.
A total of 139 people were in intensive care units with the virus, up three from Sunday, and 69 people were intubated, up seven. A total of 85 people were newly admitted to hospitals with the virus on Monday.
Another three people in the state died due to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 25,175.
The percentage of people testing positive for the virus Monday was 1.05%, a percentage consistent with recent weeks. Western New York’s positive rate was 1.1%.
New York now has recorded 417,589 confirmed cases of the virus, including 746 new cases on Monday. The state conducted another 70,993 tests for the virus on Monday.