CUBA — Cuba-Rushford School District has taken the first step toward changing the narrative of the district and the community, hosting a public meeting to kick off its Rewriting the Rural Narrative initiative.

The district brought rural sociologist Ben Winchester, of the Center for Community Vitality at the University of Minnesota, into the mix through a Zoom meeting attended by faculty,  community members and local business owners. Principals Chris Fee and Katie Ralston heard Winchester's message about changing rural narratives at a conference and decided he could help Cuba.

