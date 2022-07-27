CUBA — Cuba-Rushford School District has taken the first step toward changing the narrative of the district and the community, hosting a public meeting to kick off its Rewriting the Rural Narrative initiative.
The district brought rural sociologist Ben Winchester, of the Center for Community Vitality at the University of Minnesota, into the mix through a Zoom meeting attended by faculty, community members and local business owners. Principals Chris Fee and Katie Ralston heard Winchester's message about changing rural narratives at a conference and decided he could help Cuba.
While the primary goal is the retention of high school graduates in the area, Ralston, lead principal of C-R's grades six through 12, said it is also to build relationships between the community and the school.
“Our goal is to rewrite the narrative for the school, businesses and community and better define our treasures to educate and show our students why we live work and play here and why people may choose to move here,” she said.
Ralston added the district "is embarking on a journey to highlight the story and opportunity of living in a rural community. Our story is richer and more diverse than ever. As we travel between our communities and engage in daily life, we only see the tip of who we are and what our area has to offer. ...
"This journey empowers us to improve the community narrative," she said. "We will elevate the vast opportunities that exist, encouraging past and future graduates to stay in and return to our area. Through kinship with community businesses and individuals we will showcase current and build future opportunities for our students. Ultimately, we will explore and celebrate how our region is changing to help people recognize that we live in the middle of everywhere.”
Winchester said the current narrative about small-town, rural America is that it is dying, "brain drain" results in the best and brightest leaving and that rural communities are in the middle of nowhere.
“The narrative is based on stereotypes and implies that you are doing nothing for your communities,” he said.
He noted that in 2007 his research showed that 51% of the population indicated that they would like to live in rural areas but they believed there was a lack of opportunity.
“We can't continue to let this negative opinion define us,” he said.
He stated that newcomers move to rural areas for several reasons, with 31% moving to rural towns primarily because of a job and 25% having previously lived in the town they've moved to.
More than 91% of rural newcomers have some college or bachelor’s degrees, 75% have household incomes greater than $50,000, 47% have children and 21% telecommute for work.
The goals of the Cuba-Rushford project are:
• To improve retention of school graduates through a narrative of hope and opportunity.
• To continue building relationships between the community partners and individual classes offered by the school to showcase occupational diversity.
• Contribute to recruitment of new residential workers.
• To demonstrate, explore and celebrate how the town is changing to welcome new residents.
C-R Superintendent Carlos Gildemeister welcomes input from other communities to help with expanding the project from Cuba to throughout the area. Another community meeting will take place Sept. 1, when Winchester will be on hand in person.
For more information or to contact Gildemeister with suggestions, email cgildemeister@mycrcs.org.