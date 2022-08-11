OLEAN — The Olean Theatre Workshop is presenting free performances of William Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” at the Washington Street Theater at 6:30 p.m. tonight and Saturday.
Director Jake Riggs’ production of Shakespeare’s classic tragedy is complete with a talented cast and a skilled production team including technical director Kelly Vaccaro and producer Angela Emley.
The play opens with the introduction of three all-knowing witches, the “Weird Sisters.” Sandra Mulryan, Rebecca Green and Sarita Schwindler have an excellent dynamic that allows them to effortlessly set the tone for the rest of the production.
The tragically misguided role of Macbeth is played by Tristan DiFiore, who adds a level of focus and complexity that conveys Macbeth’s determination to make sure the Weird Sisters' prophecy, that he would become king, comes true.
The current King of Scotland, Duncan, is portrayed by Mike Kayes, who plays the role with strength and power.
Macbeth’s fellow general, Banquo, is portrayed by James Spitalere. Spitalere provides the necessary sense of integrity to the role as Macbeth's friend and conscience and, eventually, the target of Macbeth's treachery.
Shelley Greene plays Macbeth’s shrewd wife Lady Macbeth with confidence and directness, which leaves the audience feeling unsettled whenever she is on stage.
Macbeth’s foe, Macduff, is portrayed by David Merwine, who takes on the role with an intensity that showcases Macduff’s violent approach to justice. This pairs nicely with Josiah Jenks’ mature and decisive portrayal of the character Malcolm.
Al Bernstein, Joey DePoty, Pab Sungenis, Jen Conklin, Steve Riley, Myra Sprout and Kait Field portray the various supporting characters that add to the chaos of the production.
Declan Conklin, Asha Vaccaro, Fia Vaccaro and Flint Vaccaro play the various children in the production. Their innocent and energetic performances nicely contrast with the malevolent nature of the adult characters.
All performances are open to the public; stop by and watch what happens when Macbeth’s ambition is fueled by his longing for power.