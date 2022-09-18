JAMESTOWN — Retool’22, a climate technology conference for manufacturers and the manufacturing industry, is set for Oct. 17-19 at the Northwest Arena.
The event is one part of the Retool WNY initiative to encourage business growth and development in climate and clean technologies in Western New York.
During the three-day conference industry leaders will speak about market opportunities that exist in climate technology, innovative ideas already being implemented in new business ventures and financial and technical resources available to support business development. Representatives from secondary and higher educational institutions also will address new careers and workforce training.
Keynote speakers include Clint Wilder, a best-selling author and analyst who has covered the clean energy and climate tech industries for nearly two decades. He is the co-author of two books: "The Clean Tech Revolution: The Next Big Growth and Investment Opportunity" and "Clean Tech Nation: How the U.S. Can Lead in the New Global Economy."
John Ellis, best-selling author, software expert and former global technologist with Ford Motor Company, will present a future-focused keynote address on opportunities and advancements in supply chain manufacturing and the transportation industry. Managing director of Ellis & Associates, Ellis is an expert in new and emerging transportation technology and how it is changing the way cities, airports and transportation authorities manage public spaces.
Featured speakers include Paul Tyno, associate vice president of sustainability technologies with NOCO Energy; John Williams, vice president of policy and regulatory affairs at the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA); and Marnie LaVigne, president and chief operating officer with LAUNCH NY, a 27-county venture development organization whose mission is to identify, support and invest in high-growth, high-impact companies and catalyze the entrepreneurial culture of Upstate New York.
Energy expert Dennis Elsenbeck, consultant and head of energy and sustainability with Phillips Lytle LLP, and a member of the New York Climate Action Council, will conclude the conference.
Participants will have an opportunity to choose from a number of breakout sessions addressing opportunities in supply chains, market segments, supporting resources and market needs. Panel discussions will focus on entrepreneurial successes in climate and clean technologies in Western New York, manufacturers who have transformed or built their businesses around sustainable technology, public and private financing options and technical resources available to support innovation and workforce development needs to address emerging needs.
Panelists include Michael Cummings, chief operating officer for SparkCharge, a portable EV charger manufacturer located in Buffalo; Schulyer Poukish, co-founder and CEO of Livingston Energy Group and Lynkwell, which produces EV chargers linked with charging management software; and Bobbie Thoman, manager of sustainability and innovation of NOCO Energy’s emerging business team in Buffalo. Thoman works closely with Buffalo River Compost and River Road Research on initiatives related to food waste recycling.
Representatives from the manufacturing industry include Rob White, president of Dahlstrom Roll Form; Nathan Rizzo, co-owner of Solar Liberty; Curt Lewis, supply chain manager for Siemens Smart Infrastructure eMobility division, and Carmine Fiore, regional sales manager for New Flyer. The panel will discuss success stories as well as what their companies need from suppliers to remain competitive in the climate and clean technology sectors.
Carl Williams, co-founder of Sandbrook Capital, a private investment firm committed to building companies crucial to transforming the world’s energy infrastructure, and Jack McGowan, representing Buffalo’s Angel Investors Group, will talk about financing opportunities available to entrepreneurs, start-up organizations and manufacturers that are transforming their business model to service the emerging technology sectors.
Technical resources and expertise are available to entrepreneurs and manufacturers across Western New York to assist with transitions in manufacturing. Michael Riedlinger, program manager for NextCorps, Inc. will discuss that organization’s work with new product developers with scaling from prototype hardware device innovations for clean technology applications to mass production.
He will be joined by Jon Jennings, director of business development for the energy market at EWI, the parent organization for Buffalo Manufacturing Works. Jennings is leading initiatives at EWI in hydrogen, offshore wind and carbon capture.
The need to transition the region’s workforce to be ready for jobs in sustainable technologies will be the topic of a panel discussion with a number of regional experts, including Holger Ekanger, vice president of workforce development at Jamestown Community College; Dr. Stephen Tucker, president & CEO of the Northland Workforce Training Center in Buffalo; Dr. Craig Clark, vice president for economic development and interim vice president of academic affairs at Alfred State College; and William Smock, principal of the WNY P-TECH College and Career Academy, part of the Erie2 Chautauqua Cattaraugus BOCES system.