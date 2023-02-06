Retired judge

Retired federal judge John Ninfo speaks with Emma Bower, an agriculture entrepreneurship major, following one of the three presentations he made at Alfred State about student finances.

 Alfred State

ALFRED — Retired federal bankruptcy judge John Ninfo shared financial wisdom to Alfred State students during a recent visit to campus, speaking to them about staying out of debt and establishing solid financial practices.

Ninfo, who travels around the greater Rochester area educating high school and college students, shared that eight of the top 14 stressors in life are money-related. He weaved stories and tales of the people he interacted with during his career as a lawyer and as a judge.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social