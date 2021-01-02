A retired U.S. Air Force brigadier general from Potter County has pleaded guilty in Cumberland County Court to five felony counts of child pornography.
Frank Sullivan, 68, a graduate of Galeton High School, is former deputy adjutant general of Pennsylvania Joint Force Headquarters of the National Guard, former executive director of the Pennsylvania Military Community Enhancement Commission, and is a decorated veteran with tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan.
He was arrested in 2019 by agents with state Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office after a search of his Mechanicsburg home turned up computers replete with thousands of searches for “preteen” images, as well as pictures of children “engaged in very graphic sexual acts,” according to court records.
A sexual offender evaluation has been ordered in the case, and sentencing has been set for March 2 before President Judge Edward Guido in Cumberland County. Sullivan remains free on $100,000 unsecured bail.
According to the criminal complaint, the allegations came to light during an investigation on a file-sharing network when an agent came across graphic sexual images that had been shared from Sullivan’s IP address. A search of Sullivan’s home revealed a desktop computer and a laptop computer, both Sullivan’s, and both of which were filled with searches and images of preteen children.
In addition to finding child pornography on the laptop, a computer forensic analysis identified 37 search terms commonly used by people looking for child pornography, the complaint stated.
A tenant in Sullivan’s home, Bobby Glenn Williams Jr., was also charged with 14 felony counts of disseminating photos of child sex acts, 11 felony counts of child pornography and one felony count of criminal use of a communication facility. Williams’ case appears to be headed to trial in Cumberland County.
Sullivan is a 1970 graduate of Galeton High and graduated from Catholic University of Washington, D.C. in 1975. He later earned master’s degrees from Catholic as well as Auburn University.
He served as Potter County planning director briefly before beginning his military career, joining the Pennsylvania Air National Guard upon his commissioning from the Academy of Military Science in 1982.