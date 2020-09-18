While the good news this week is that the Cuomo administration restored the 20% aid cut from school districts for the month of September, the sobering news is that the state could still withhold 20% of overall aid to districts throughout the school year.
A report from the “On Board” publication of the New York State School Boards Association announced Wednesday that the state “will not withhold any money from school aid payments due at the end of the month. This follows 20% reductions in prior payments this summer.”
Although the news is good at present for area districts and those across the state, some local superintendents said the projected cut in state aid this school year could result in millions lost to their districts.
At the Olean City School District, Superintendent Rick Moore said the district is preparing for the possibility of a 20% overall cut this year by not replacing some of the staffing positions vacated through attrition. Administrators didn’t provide a specific amount that could be lost to the district in state aid.
“What we’ve been doing is that when people retire, there are a few positions we have not replaced,” Moore explained. “We’re planning for the worst, and hoping for the best.”
At Allegany-Limestone Central School District, Superintendent Tony Giannicchi said, “Since July any state aid payments have been reduced by 20%.
“If the trend continues we are looking at over a $3 million cut in aid,” Giannicchi said. “As with any district in New York state, this level of deficit would greatly impact our school district.”
At Portville Central School District, Superintendent Tom Simon noted that “all schools have been told that the state would be withholding 20% of our overall aid.
“In total that would be a $2.5 million reduction in aid for Portville this school year, which is frankly devastating as (one) would imagine.”
At Hinsdale Central School District, Jennifer Jaquith, business administrator, said the cut in state aid would also be difficult for the school district to absorb.
“We did receive our August payment (of state aid), however, 20 percent was taken off the top,” Jaquith said. “Another area that all of (the districts) in the Cattaraugus-Allegany region have been affected by is our (2019-20) BOCES aid, which part of is paid in September” will have a 20% reduction, as well.
“Those are revenues we were anticipating in the 2019-20 school year, so it actually started before the 2020-21 school year,” she added.
Jaquith speculated that Hinsdale Central could stand to lose as much as $1.4 million in aid should the state follow through with the overall 20% reduction in aid this year.
“What the governor said back in the spring was that until there is federal money (provided) they would continue to take the money off your state aid,” she recalled. “The pandemic doesn’t appear to be stopping anytime soon, so we could be looking at this for the entire school year.”
Jaquith said the school board’s goal is to preserve existing programs for the students, despite cuts. Instead, programs would not be expanded.