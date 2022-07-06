OLEAN — Local Legionnaires had two reasons to celebrate the holiday Monday — the nation’s birthday and a finally-completed fresh look for the Legion hall.
The American Legion Post 530 hall, at 307 E. State St., recently saw completion of a $20,500 exterior restoration thanks to work by PaintMedics and the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding from 2018.
Jim Tambash, first vice commander of the post, led the effort to secure the funds for the Legion, which were part of a $600,000 allocation of the city’s $10 million award for the creation of the Downtown Revitalization and Rehabilitation Fund. The Olean Business Development Corp. was responsible for administering the fund on behalf of New York State’s Homes and Community Renewal project.
OBDC reported earlier this year that 26 businesses applied for up to $40,000 in grant money per storefront, with property owners fronting the entire cost of construction to be reimbursed 80% after completion. Funds were made available to businesses and nonprofit organizations inside the geographical DRI zone stretching from Olean General Hospital to the South Union Street bridge.
As of January, work had been completed at Southern Tier Health Care System, Jamestown Community College and Green Acres Cafe on North Union Street, as well as Jim’s Park and Shop on Front Street.
It was a long road, Tambash noted.
“It was over three and a half years,” he said, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related delays which dragged the project out far longer than anyone anticipated.
The local Legion post was founded by veterans recently returned from World War I. The Victorian-style structure that later became the group’s current home was built in 1880, with the brick addition for events constructed after World War II.
“We kept it the same as it was, the woodwork,” Tambash said, keeping with the requirements of the funding and preserving the historical look of the 140-year-old building.
Work included repairing the wood trim of the building, as well as some masonry work. Fresh paint rounded out the work.
For Jim Veno of PaintMedics, the job was also a way to support area veterans.
“I’m proud to do this job — it’s one of my proudest jobs,” he said.
Tambash was pleased to have PaintMedics help restore the structure.
“It’s beautiful — he did a great job,” he added.