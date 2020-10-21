OLEAN — Local restaurant weighed in on how they expect the cold weather will impact their businesses when they have to return to complete indoor operations in the upcoming months.
During the past several months, several area restaurants in the area took advantage of warmer temperatures by setting up outdoor seating. With cooler temperatures here, some are determining how to remain COVID-19-compliant while serving as many customers as permitted indoors.
At Rafi’s Platter on Wayne Street, manager Sam Corson said the restaurant’s large patio was very successful this summer and early fall, and customers enjoyed the outdoor dining.
“Our deck was full every day that it was nice outside,” Corson said.
But with the financial challenges presented by the pandemic, there are no plans to enclose the patio or any portion of it for the winter months.
“With COVID we just don’t have the extra money to winter-proof it this year,” she said, noting the restaurant, as with others, are permitted to have 50% occupancy.
“We have plexiglass (shields) in every booth and the tables are set up 6 feet apart,” she added.
Corson said the business continues to do well with take-out meals and also plans to cater holiday parties in the upcoming months.
As for the patio, she expects it will have to be shut down in the upcoming week or so, depending on the weather.
“We’re hoping we get the Indian summer we get every year,” she said. “Right now, we have about four (propane) heaters that we can utilize outside” for a period of time.
At Union Whiskey at 184 N. Union St., executive chef Aaron Tierson said the business enclosed its front deck area, as per requested by city of Olean officials, but it is still not in use. Tierson said it remains to be seen how the pandemic will impact the business this winter.
He noted the business follows guidelines by keeping tables 6 feet apart to allow for 50% occupancy. He said it is hoped that the enclosed front area of the business can be used for customers in the future.
“We had outdoor dining (in the summer) as well, so it was a nice addition,” he said.
At Angees at 475 N. Union, an employee said the business did well this summer with its outside dining, but doesn’t plan on winterizing that area. She said the business is looking into setting up plexiglass in the inside dining area, which is COVID-compliant.
“We’re trying to get a little bit of stuff going at the bar and (install) dividers so we can have X amount of tables set up,” she said. “We appreciate the local people buying from us … take-outs have been huge with us.
“Two weeks ago it was nice to see a line going around the corner (of the restaurant) and we were full outside and full inside,” she continued. “We just said that it’s supposed to be nice on Friday, so maybe that warmth will bring people (outside to eat) one more good time.”
The employee said the restaurant will try to keep the outside area of the restaurant operating as long as possible until the frost and cold settle in for the winter.
“It’s just something that we hope we all survive,” she said.