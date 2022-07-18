OLEAN — Dozens of restaurants are being invited to participate in an in-house Taste of Olean coinciding with the Aug. 13 StrOlean, as well as tap into participants from the DW Memorial Dice Run.
The event will merge the long-running Taste of Olean for 2022, said Chamber COO Meme Yanetsko, who noted low participation from businesses at a stand-alone event due to staffing overhead and other logistical concerns.
“GOACC decided to shelf the Taste all at one place — for the time being,” Yanetsko said. “By having the ‘Taste' in their own restaurants, it’s an ideal situation for them — kitchen equipment, staff, inventory; it’s all right there. Overhead is completely eliminated with this.”
The Taste of StrOlean will be held Aug. 13 from noon to 5 p.m. at the participating restaurant’s locations. Participating Chamber restaurants’ fee will be $50 for participation with non-Chamber members $100. “The fees will cover additional promotion -- ads, flyers, etc. — just for the Taste portion,” Yanetsko said.
Yanetsko said restaurants are encouraged to showcase a new item or a business mainstay, with the goal to get attendees to try something new and encourage them to come back for the full meal.
First held in 2017, the StrOlean events harken back to the city’s Farm City Days events of the past — encouraging visitors and shoppers to meander along the downtown corridors to take in exhibitions, shop, and visit with nonprofits and other groups putting on events.
The event will be the second StrOlean of the year, following one held June 3. The last is Oct. 8.
Restaurants are also being asked to participate in the DW Memorial Dice Run.
The run leaves Olean at 11 a.m. that day and is expected back around 5 p.m. — with StrOlean winding down, the dice run participants would be revving up looking for some food, organizers said.
Each dice run participant will receive a refreshment voucher for $7 in food or beverages after the run. Restaurants are being asked to accept the vouchers for an estimated 200 dice run participants. All participating members would be listed on this voucher. To participate in this option is also $50 for GOACC restaurant members.
The dice will be "shaken and rolled" for the inaugural DW Memorial Dice Run starting at 11 a.m.
Two businessmen from the Rally in the Valley Event Committee have passed away — Dennis Jones and Wayne Johnston — and the dice run will be a fundraiser for scholarships for Olean City Schools and Archbishop Walsh Academy students through the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
GOACC staff will be calling the 50 member restaurants this week but if interested — or not a Chamber member — call 372-4433 or email info@oleanny.com.