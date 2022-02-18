A local restaurant owner is appealing fines handed out by the Cattaraugus County Board of Health earlier this month over a report of mice activity in the building.
Randy Korkowicz, owner of Randy’s Fireside on Haskell Road in Portville, said Thursday he appealed the $575 in fines from two inspections in October and November.
He took issue with reports that a health inspector saw a mouse during his inspection in October.
“It was reported he saw a live rodent,” Korkowicz said in an interview. “That is simply not true. I don’t believe the sanitarian ever saw a mouse. None of the health reports I’ve seen says anything about seeing a live mouse.
“The reason the health department came in was an anonymous complaint,” he noted, saying he suspects the complaint came from a former employee he fired.
“The inspection was in October last year,” Korkowicz said. “As soon as I was notified there had been a report, I hired a company to come in and go through the entire building. They identified a couple of places that could possibly be an entrance way for a mouse. The company put mesh and mortar in the cracks and sealed any other possible openings that could be used.”
Traps are set and checked daily with no evidence of activity. Staff cleans and sanitizes everything, Korkowicz said. He has since hired a new cleaning agency.
“I welcome health inspections,” Korkowicz said. “It is very important to me that we have the utmost health and safety in the restaurant. Since the first pest control company was in, I’ve had two more inspections and there was no sign of any mice activity.”
Korkowicz said he had the required documentation of the pest control company’s visits to the restaurant prior to the Nov. 28 deadline, but presented it at the hearing in early December. “I outlined to him and presented documentation on what mitigation we had done since October.”
Two pest-control companies have inspected the restaurant since January, including one on Thursday. No mouse activity was observed, Korkowicz said. “Both companies reported no activity and there was no way for mice to get in.”
Korkowski said he has contracted for regularly scheduled visits by the pest control company.
Since Oct. 21 and since the first pest control company was in, “I’ve had multiple inspections and there was no sign of any mice.”