ALBANY — One establishment in Chautauqua County and two in Erie County are among 36 of the latest to have liquor licenses suspended for “egregious” violations of state pandemic restrictions.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office said the actions were taken against bars and restaurants for “violating rules meant to stop the spread (of COVID-19) and keep New Yorkers safe.”
Big Shots Kennedy Grill in Kennedy, Chautauqua County, and The Cowboy on West Chippewa Street in Buffalo and Clinton Bar & Grill in West Seneca were the three Western New York establishments caught in state investigations over violations.
The total number of liquor licenses suspended during the pandemic is up to 279, with 1,867 total charges filed against bars and restaurants across the state. Businesses found in violation of COVID-19 regulations face fines up to $10,000 per violation, while egregious violations can result in the immediate suspension of a liquor license.
Seven establishments’ liquor licenses were suspended for illegally operating in state-designated micro-cluster zones, which are subject to stronger restrictions due to increased COVID spread in the community.
“New York still has one of the country’s lowest infection rates and that is a testament to the toughness and unity of New Yorkers all doing what they can to limit spread,” Cuomo said in a press release Tuesday. “Unfortunately, however, some establishments have continued to ignore the rules, putting their customers, as well as their community as a whole, at risk.”
State Liquor Authority Chair Vincent Bradley said as colder weather moves in, it is imperative that businesses stay compliant across the state.
Emergency summary suspensions are imposed when the SLA finds the continued operation of a licensed business threatens public health and safety. Suspension orders are served immediately and remain in effect indefinitely, with the maximum penalty including the permanent revocation of the license and fines of up to $10,000 per violation.
Licensees subject to an emergency suspension are entitled to an expedited hearing before an SLA administrative law judge.