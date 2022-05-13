OLEAN — Cattaraugus County will be at the center of New York 23rd Congressional District Republican political universe tonight night.
Four potential Republican congressional candidates are scheduled to be at a Cattaraugus County Republican fundraiser at Bartlett Country Club.
The event comes three days after Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, abruptly resigned from Congress, a move that sets up a special election.
Rep. Claudia Tenney of Utica, who was nominated in the 23rd Congressional District, was to be the guest speaker. That was before Reed resigned, leaving an upcoming special election, and before the New York Court of Appeals upheld a ruling by a Steuben County judge who declared congressional lines gerrymandered and unconstitutional.
Now she’s be sharing the spotlight with three others, former State Sen. Catharine M. Young of Olean; Steuben County Republican Chairman Joe Sempolinski and state Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, who have all expressed interest in running for Congress — depending on where the lines redrawn — in the wake of Reed’s resignation.
“We’re going to give them all a chance to speak to the group and see who says what about who,” said Cattaraugus County Republican Party chairman Robert C. Keis Sr. He remains an unabashed supporter of Young, if she is a candidate.
The U.S. Constitution does not require members of the House of Representatives to reside within a congressional district, just within the state the seat would represent. However, Keis said he would have a hard time voting for someone who doesn’t live in the district to run in the special election.
Tenney, who represents the 22nd Congressional District, lives in Utica — outside the 23rd district’s boundaries. In addition, she would have to resign from Congress to run for Reed’s post. In addition, she might still have to run in a primary.
Between the district lines not being settled yet and Reed’s resignation, the Southern Tier political situation is in a mess, Keis said.
In addition, “it was just dumb luck” that the four people who turned out to be candidates were invited to the GOP spring fundraiser, Keis said.
Allegany County Republican Chairman Mike Healy and Chautauqua County Republican Chairman Nichole Ellis will also be at the fundraiser, Keis said.
The 11 Republican Party chairmen in what is now the 23rd Congressional District have agreed to wait until after the special master — a court-appointed individual — presents his new maps to Supreme Court Judge Patrick McAllister on May 16 before throwing in their support for a special election candidate, Keis said. A formal vote between them is expected in August.
Gov. Kathy Hochul has until May 20 to set the date of a special election to replace Reed.
When Eric Massa resigned in February 2010, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo set a special election to coincide with the general election that November. Reed won that special and general election.
The winner of the special election will represent the current 23rd district until January 2023, while the winner of the general election in November will represent a new district in January.
The list of county chairmen may change depending on what the maps look like, Keis added. The county GOP chairmen may get a hint of what those congressional and state Senate maps could look like during an appearance by the special master in state Supreme Court today, Keis added.
Democratic Party county chairmen are expected to name Max Della Pia as their candidate for the special election. He had been endorsed and filed petitions to run in whatever the 23rd District looked like in the end.
Anyone wishing to run in the November midterm election must circulate petitions. Earlier petitions based on the lines approved by state lawmakers and signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul are no longer valid.
An Aug. 28 state primary will decide who the November candidates would be — Republican and Democrat — if there are multiple candidates.
The legislature drew political maps after the Independent Redistricting Commission set up by the state Constitution was unable to agree on any plans. The congressional map drawn up by state legislature Democrats retained the Southern Tier District that has endured for decades.