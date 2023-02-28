No smoking

Anti-smoking efforts are underfunded by New York state, according to a new report.

New York is shortchanging its anti-tobacco programs despite billions of dollars in revenue through settlements and other sources, according to a new report.

The analysis by the New York Public Interest Research Group, titled "Up in Smoke," found New York has raked in more than $46 billion in tobacco taxes and fees and a nationwide tobacco settlement over the past 25 year, but has devoted little of that money to anti-smoking campaigns.

