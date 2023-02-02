Rep. George Santos

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., departs after attending a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington on Jan. 10.

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — Federal authorities are investigating a military veteran's claim that U.S. Rep. George Santos raised $3,000 for life-saving surgery for his pet dog several years ago, then never turned over the money for the animal's care, according to a published report.

U.S. Navy veteran Richard Osthoff told Politico on Wednesday that two FBI agents contacted him after he went public last month with his story about his experiences with Santos in 2016.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social