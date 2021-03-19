U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, who is weighing a run against a New York governor besieged by allegations of sexual harassment, is accused by a former junior lobbyist of drunkenly fondling her in a bar in 2017, according to The Washington Post.
The alleged incident involving Reed, R-Corning, took place in Minneapolis, with Nicolette Davis, then 25 and a junior lobbyist for insurance corporation Aflac, claiming she became so alarmed by the encounter that she sought help from a nearby bar patron.
“A drunk congressman is rubbing my back,” Davis reportedly texted a co-worker. Another text said, “HELP HELP,” according to The Post's story, which was published Friday.
Reed allegedly fumbled with Davis’ bra through her blouse and unhooked its clasp, then put his hand on her thigh and moved it upward, Davis told the paper.
Davis said she asked for help from a man seated next to her — the man then allegedly grabbed Reed and tossed him out of the bar.
The Post reported that Reed declined to answer a list of detailed questions regarding the alleged incident, but said in a prepared statement, “This account of my actions is not accurate."
According to news reports, Reed later declined to comment to a pool reporter on Capitol Hill, saying, “We issued a statement. We’re gonna go.”
Reed has been one of the foremost Republicans in criticizing Gov. Andrew Cuomo for covering up the scope of deaths in nursing homes due to COVID-19 and for the myriad allegations of inappropriate behavior and sexual harassment of women, all of which have cost Cuomo the support of Democrats at the highest level of New York and U.S. politics.
Reed has joined the chorus from both Republican and Democratic politicians to resign — if the governor won't resign, Reed has stated he believes impeachment is warranted.
The Post reported that in February, after a second Cuomo aide accused the governor of harassment, Reed said: “These incidents of sexual harassment and pattern of abuse are abhorrent and have absolutely no place in our society, let alone the highest rungs of government. Such behavior is disturbing and unacceptable.”
In response to the #MeToo movement, Reed said sexual harassment training was a basic requirement in his office, and that he had taken it. He also backed bipartisan legislation in 2018 requiring lawmakers to be personally liable for settlements resulting from harassment.
Reed's press office forwarded to the Olean Times Herald a statement he made regarding questions, "I stand by my record."
Reed said earlier this month he expected to decide “sooner rather than later” on whether to mount a campaign for governor in 2022.
The Corning Republican said he hoped the process would “flush out candidates” so the GOP can be united when it takes on Cuomo, whom he called “Goliath.” Reed said his candidacy was gaining support.
According to The Post, Davis said her decision to reach out and tell her story about Reed has nothing to do with his political aspirations of New York politics. Now a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army at Fort Sill, Okla., the 29-year-old said she wants to set the right example for the soldiers she will lead.
“I hope it will allow people who have endured similar experiences to feel confident enough to say something," she told The Post.
The newspaper also reported that, last year, Davis filed a complaint accusing an Army recruiter of making unwanted sexual advances. An Army review “did not substantiate findings” of sexual harassment but the recruiter was removed from that kind of duty, The Post reported.
Reed, the former mayor of Corning, was first elected to Congress in 2010 after former Rep. Eric Massa, a Democrat also of Corning, abruptly announced in March of that year that he would not seek re-election.
Massa, a former officer in the U.S. Navy, said his decision was due to a recurrence of cancer. However, the freshman Democrat representing what was then the eight-county 29th Congressional District had also been recently accused of sexually harassing a male aide.
An $85,000 payout was made by the Treasury Department in 2010 against a claim of harassment by Massa, according to reports in 2017.