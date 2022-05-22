Republicans welcomed Rep. Chris Jacobs of Orchard Park to the Southern Tier congressional district over the weekend and said goodbye to Rep. Claudia Tenney of Utica, who will run in what was most of Jacobs’ district.
The New York congressional district maps released late Friday night by the special master were redrawn from an earlier draft to add eastern Erie County to the 23rd Congressional District.
That opened the door for Jacobs to announce plans Saturday to run in the new 23rd District. Jacobs, a former Erie County clerk and state senator, was elected to Congress in July 2020. The current 27th Congressional District includes Erie, Niagara, Ontario, Orleans, Wyoming, Livingston, Genesee and Monroe counties.
Jacobs’ announcement dashed the hopes of Republicans who had been considering running against Tenney in a Republican primary, including former state Sen. Catharine Young of Olean, state Sen. George Borrello of Sunset Bay and Steuben County Republican Chairman Joe Sempolinski.
Meanwhile, Tenney announced she would run in the newly redrawn 24th District which stretches from Niagara Falls to beyond Watertown after wrapping around Rochester.
Besides candidates lining up for the November election, a special election to fill the unexpired term of former Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, is expected to be held in August. Republicans are expected to name a “place holder” to run for the unexpired term, likely Sempolinski. Reed announced his resignation two weeks ago Tuesday.
Democrats have nominated Max Della Pia, the Tioga County Democratic chairman to run in the special election and have endorsed him in the November election in the new 23rd Congressional District.
The final version of the 23rd Congressional District approved by State Supreme Court Judge includes all of Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, Steuben, Schuyler and Chemung counties and the southern and eastern part of Erie County.
“I look forward to getting to know new communities throughout the Southern Tier and I am committed to being out and about in each and every community, continuing my track record of working effectively with localities,” Jacobs said in a statement on Saturday.
Tenney, who had been campaigning in the Southern Tier for the past several months, also issued a statement on Saturday. A small portion of the 22nd District she currently represents is included in the new 24th District. “I will continue working to earn the support of voters across NY 24.”
In the first draft of the congressional redistricting maps by special master Jonathan Cervas, Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, who lives in West Seneca, would have been part of the Southern Tier District. Higgins announced he would run in the 26th District that includes the city of Buffalo.
Young, who some had expected to enter a Republican primary against Tenney, issued a statement on Sunday thanking supporters and lamented the addition of the southern and eastern portions of Erie County to the new 23rd Congressional District that has traditionally been a Southern Tier District.
“The outpouring of backing and encouragement that I received to run truly was overwhelming, and I am grateful to have so much support,” Young said. “The master appointed by the court did not take the vast amount of testimony into account from people from this region who correctly said that the Southern Tier does not have much in common with the suburban and urban nature of Erie County. Our congressional district has been changed significantly and it now veers north instead of going from west to east.”
Young said, “However, the district has been established, and we need to make the most of it. Congressman Chris Jacobs and I are friends — we served together in the state Senate and I have known him for a long time. He is a Western New Yorker and he immediately reached out to me after the district lines were released. We will be meeting very soon to discuss the unique needs of our region so that he will understand, and I am confident he will fight for us in Washington.”
Young said, “My heart always is with the people of the Southern Tier, and I will continue to advocate and work for their interests. Through my job at Cornell University, I am focused on agriculture, job development and economic growth, and it has been gratifying to have been involved with several projects that are great for our region, including the Great Lakes Cheese plant.”
Borrello, who had also been considering running in a GOP primary for Congress, issued a statement of support for Jacobs on Saturday.
“I am proud to offer my strongest support of Congressman Chris Jacobs’ candidacy for the new 23rd Congressional District,” Borrello said. “During my first year in the State Senate, I was fortunate to have the opportunity to work with him on issues of critical importance including public safety, economic development, tax relief and infrastructure investment in Western New York.”
Cattaraugus County Republican Party Chairman Robert C. Keis expressed disappointment that Young would not be running for Congress in the new district once Orchard Park was added in the final plans submitted by the special master appointed to remedy the gerrymandered districts.
“I will support Chris Jacobs going forward,” Keis told the Times Herald on Sunday. He said he was not sure of the plans by two Chautauqua County Republicans — Richard Moon of Jamestown and Marc Canedella, a Fredonia native, who expressed interest in running for Congress, or of Raymond Juliano of Springville.
Keis said he believes Sempolinski is likely to be named by Republican Party chairman in the existing 23rd District to run in the special election in August to fill Reed’s seat.
Jacobs isn’t interested in running in the special election which would require that he resign from his current seat, Keis said.
Sempolinski, a former Reed aide who also helped run the congressman’s campaigns,”is the onl;y one who can step in and accomplish anything for the district for the five months he’ll be in office,” said Keis. Anyone else would have a hard time finding their way around, he added.
“Chris and Joe will also be campaigning together,” Keis said.
Currently, the special election is expected to be held Aug. 2, followed by a possible primary for the new 23rd District. The gubernatorial primary is still slated for June 28.
Keis said 42% of the population of the new 23rd District is in Erie County. “Some of their towns are larger than the City of Olean. “I still think Republicans will do OK in the new district, which is 60-40 in favor of Republicans.”
As far as Keis is concerned, it is a big plus that Republicans “got through this Tom Reed thing without major infighting.”