Mobile home rents

Jeremy Ward unloads his car at his home in the Ridgeview Homes mobile home community in Lockport. Ward is one of the residents at Ridgeview participating in a rent strike after new owners of the park announced they were raising rents by 6%.

 Associated Press

LOCKPORT — For as long as anyone can remember, rent increases rarely happened at Ridgeview Homes, a family-owned mobile home park in Western New York.

That changed in 2018 when corporate owners took over the 65-year-old park located amid farmland and down the road from a fast food joint and grocery store about 30 miles northeast of Buffalo.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social