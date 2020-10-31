OLEAN — If rental house sounds too good to be true, it likely is and would-be renters should beware before paying cash online — and losing it.
That’s the message from Olean realtor Claudia Attard-Keary of Chamberlain Home Realty and the Olean Police Department who have seen an increase in the number of people who have lost money when paying scammers online to rent unavailable homes.
Attard-Keary said that while this practice has been ongoing for years, it has increased locally and nationwide since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in March.
A recent example of this ruse has occurred with a house in Olean listed by her company. Amazingly, the property has been used to scam four different renters over the past several months. In each instance, the individual or families had paid upfront money to the scam artist, only to be duped when arriving at the locked, unavailable house.
“What’s been going on all over the country is scammers have been searching homes that are listed for sale that are vacant and they steal their information, which is public knowledge, such as owner name, home address, how many beds, baths, etc.,” from the realtor’s website, Attard-Keary explained. “They then write up a rental ad, saying they’re the owner and are offering the home for rent.”
She said in an area such as Olean, which has very few whole house rental options available, the online offers entice many people.
“So, they typically advertise on Craigslist and converse with the potential renter,” she said of the scammers. “(The scam artist) has them fill out a rental application or just have a conversation via text or email with that potential tenant, and eventually arrange a meeting at the house.”
Attard-Keary said what usually happens is that between the initial contacts and the time of meeting, the scammer contacts the renter with some sort of story of why they cannot attend the showing.
“They’ve gone so far to say that they are in the military and just got deployed last night,” she continued. “Or one had to leave town to go help a dying relative or some sort of tragedy. They then ask for the potential tenant to send them the rent and deposit the money via Cash App which is instant.”
She said the potential tenant falls for the scam, sends the money, then goes to the house and sees the real estate sign in front saying FOR SALE, which makes the potential transaction appear legitimate.
“The door is locked, keys are nowhere to be found and they end up calling us, the listing agent ... only to find out they got scammed,” she remarked. “There’s no way of tracing the money back. We have had IT (professionals) try tracing the emails, but they always end up with made-up names that are normally not even close to being in the Western New York area.”
Attard-Keary said that after she wrote “Scam” on a photo of one of her agency’s homes on Craigslist, the photo was deleted by Craigslist, but was soon replaced by the scammers with another picture from the same house.
Attard-Keary said she posts warnings on her Facebook real estate page to help potential renters.
The warnings state the would-be renters should not send strangers money, make sure to tour the house personally and personally speak to the realtor or person renting the property before sending any money.
In commenting further on the house in Olean that was “rented” multiple times to unsuspecting people, Attard provided this account.
“I had a girl that sent $895, another girl that sent $650 and a couple that sent $1,200,” she said noting there was also one other individual scammed for the house. “A couple came two weeks ago, they had their moving trucks and their friends with them and were ready to move in, but the door was locked” with no owner to be found.
Attard-Keary said she and the Olean police responded to the scene, and reports were filed, but it is uncertain if the scammers were caught, because they’re “very good at hiding who they are.”
At the Olean police department, Officer Brady Zambanini said he has heard of reports for scammed properties, and offered advice similar to Attard-Keary’s.
“I personally wouldn’t trust it, you should go through somebody you trust and you know,” Zambanini advised. “I wouldn’t go through the internet, there are too many people out there who will try to take advantage of you.”