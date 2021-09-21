Renovation, remodeling underway at Allegany Town Hall

ALLEGANY — A $500,000 renovation and remodeling project is underway at the Allegany Town Hall
Supervisor James Hitchcock said much of the work at the hall, at 52 W. Main St., involves items of compliance with the Americans With Disabilities Act and is partially being paid for through a Community Development Block Grant.
The federally-funded grant through the New York State Office of Homes and Community Renewal will fund $300,000 of the renovations including the front entrance and new ADA compliant bathrooms, Hitchcock said.
It represents one of the first major capital investments in the Town Hall in 50 years, the supervisor said. About 20 years ago the town put a new roof on the hall’s tower and painted it. It is the largest renovation since a March 1941 fire at the red brick structure, Hitchcock said.
“At one time the Post Office was located here before moving to North Fifth Street in the early 1970s,” Hitchcock said. ”At one time, there was a movie theater on the upper floor. The village offices were also here.”
Hitchcock said, “The last time it was remodeled was 1971. It’s time.”
It won’t look so 1970s when the project is complete, he added.
“We’re working on the first floor to make it ADA compliant,” Hitchcock said. “The bathrooms will be the proper size for wheelchairs and we’ll be changing the levels of the counters in the offices.”
In addition, Hitchcock said, the wheelchair ramp will be extended so the pitch isn’t as steep and changes will be made to the lift. The front doors will also be changed.
“The $300,000 CDBG funding will cover the handicapped requirements,” Hitchcock said. “The rest, about $200,000, will come from the town. We may have to borrow up to half of our share.”
The additional funds will pay for remodeling and insulating.
Kinley Corp., is the low bidder on the project and started working last week.
“The front entrance will be closed until the project is completed in December,” Hitchcock said. The offices remain open, but visitors would plan to enter by the rear entrance off Fourth Street. They can park out in front of the building or there is a small lot at the rear of the building.
Allegany Town Board meetings on the second and fourth Tuesdays Senior Center on Birch Run until the project is completed, Hitchcock said. Meetings start at 7 p.m.