On Dec. 7, a man I met when he was 94 years young returned to Pearl Harbor to be honored as one of the last surviving military personnel present on that day in 1941.
Frank Emond, 103, a former chief warrant officer in the U.S. Navy, was originally from Rhode Island and enlisted in 1938. He was a musician and band director. He talked to me and my group of Iraq War veterans during our reunion visit at the Naval Museum in Pensacola, Florida, about being on the stern of the USS Pennsylvania getting ready to play morning “Colors” on his French horn when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor.
In what was perhaps Frank's last visit to Pearl Harbor, I was proud watching him with a small group of other WWII veterans during the 80th anniversary of the attack this past December.
In November, at 103 years old, Frank broke his own Guinness World Record for being the “world’s oldest conductor” on a Saturday night in Washington, D.C., where he led the U.S. Air Force Band’s Airmen of Note in Glenn Miller’s iconic “In the Mood." The event was held at the American Veterans Center’s “America Valor: A Salute to our Heroes” at the Omni Shoreham Hotel. Frank had originally earned the title when he conducted “The Stars and Stripes Forever” at the Pensacola Civic Band’s Memorial Day Concert in May 2019.
Later in that week my thoughts turned to another WWII veteran, a local resident I had the privilege and honor to meet. This past Dec. 16 marked the anniversary of the initiation of an epic battle in Europe that would become known as the Battle of the Bulge, also known as the Ardennes Offensive. A happenstance meeting with a cottage owner on Cuba Lake’s north shore last summer brought to my attention a local participant in that historic event.
In a chance conversation I learned of Mark Hannon, 98, at the time, who now lives in Portville but spends some of his time with his family on Cuba Lake. I happened to be searching for a fishing spot that might assist with a film project for disadvantaged youths concerning the basics of fishing when his son, also named Mark, stopped out to talk after noticing the U.S. Army markings on my boat.
Mark mentioned his dad served in the Army during WWII and, like many veterans, didn’t say too much about his military service. I handed Mark my card and crossed my fingers in hope that I would get a call from his dad.
I was elated when I got a call from retired Army Maj. Mark Hannon. He had served with the 65th Infantry Division as a reconnaissance officer and is a graduate of St. Bonaventure's ROTC program. Maj. Hannon served under the command of Maj. Gen. Stanley Reinhart, who had taken command of the newly formed unit at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, on Aug. 16, 1943.
This past July 3, my wife and I went over to meet Hannon on Cuba Lake. He provided a whirlwind of information concerning his time and travels during the war. His division arrived in Le Havre, France, and moved in a successful effort to relieve the 26th Infantry Division at the bridgehead across the Saar River near Orscholz, Germany. The Orscholz switch, or Siegfried Switch, was a military defensive "switch" position and part of the Siegfried Line that played a prominent part during the Battle of the Bulge.
Hannon served for 25 years. He spent four years on active duty and the rest of his service time in the Army Reserves until his retirement at age 60. He reminisced about supporting Gen. George Patton’s armor divisions as the 65th Division moved to capture much contested terrain. Hannon said he spent the the tail end of the European campaign as the Allies were closing up the Bulge in the Ardennes in January through February of 1945. The Battle of the Bulge itself ended Jan. 25, 1945.
Listening to old warriors like Frank Emond and Mark Hannon reminded me of the importance of remembering, embracing and understanding our American history. Too quick are we to move to erase what can sometimes be a rough or not so pleasant remembrance in our collective past. In both conversations we were brothers in arms. Although there were differences in age, eras, service and social settings, we were joined in a common objective — service to our country.
Jan. 17 marks the 31st anniversary of the beginning of Desert Storm. I had been mobilized for Operation Desert Shield in December 1990 and had arrived in Saudi Arabia on my military anniversary of Jan. 8, 1991. The similarities in service remembrance, mobilization during Christmas, the unique and indescribable initial feeling of being in a foreign land on a war footing and the initial sounds of battle was part of our conversations.
Most prominent, however, was the feeling of having survived, remembrance of those lost and the unique pride of service from three separate perspectives.
To my fellow Gulf War veterans, I'm proud to be part of your ranks. Make 2022 a year of remembrance by sharing your experiences with family and fellow veterans.
To my fellow Americans, take a step in closing the gap of silence. Reach out to family members and community members who have served to better understand the facts of military history beyond those captured in history books.
It's too easy to become blinded by political and social claims and the rebirth of outdated ideologies that draw energy from negative experiences of our collective past. There are always those things that can separate and destroy those who fall victim to them. Learn from our history.
Never forget. Improve and enhance tomorrow’s experiences as a collective nation.
(Arthur G. Austin Jr. of Cuba is a retired brigadier general in the U.S. Army and an advocate for American military veterans.)