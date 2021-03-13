Editor’s note: Thirty years ago, Arthur G. Austin Jr., of Cuba, was a U.S. Army Military Police captain at the time of the Gulf War, assigned to the 210th Military Police Battalion, 89th Military Police Brigade.
When I arrived for my night shift on Feb. 25, 1991, the Gulf War was all but over in my mind. The ground war had begun on the 24th and reports of thousands of the Iraqi army soldiers surrendering in droves was the talk of the day as I went around visiting units.
I originally thought I would be in for a night of logistical coordinating efforts to account for and moving prisoners from northern Saudi Arabia to the south. Little did I know that 10 minutes into my shift as the night shift OIC (officer in charge) of a military police Tactical Operation Center (TOC), my logistical skills would be tested to the max in a totally unexpected way.
The TOC was what the Army called an “Expando-Van,” a 5-ton truck with an expandable rear compartment used as a mobile office. It was situated in a parking lot near the Dhahran soccer stadium, almost dead center to what we jokingly referred to as the Scud Triangle.
The Iraqi weapon of choice for disruption in the rear area was the Scud missile. Unable to effectively aim the Scud, the Iraqi army would essentially point them in the direction of known targets and fire. In most cases they would fire a volley of five missiles and wait to hear where they landed … and then fire five more.
Just to the north of us was the seaport of Dammam, through which a majority of the coalition forces’ equipment arrived. To the south was the King Abdulaziz Air Base and to the west the King Khalid International Airport. A vast number of coalition bases were scattered around and close to these points of the odd-shaped triangle, making for high probability that one would be inadvertently hit by at least one of the Scud missiles.
The warning sirens of incoming missiles started shortly after I started my shift, working with a master sergeant and our specialist clerk. The first volleys of missiles were inconsequential, landing either in the Persian Gulf itself or on open desert land. The second volleys of Scuds were initially as inaccurate — had it not been for one of the Scud warheads breaking apart.
After the initial siren warning the master sergeant, clerk and I found ourselves inundated with calls from surrounding bases about everything from riots breaking out to casualties, fire and requests for emergency medical assistance. At the center of it all was the 475th Quartermaster Group from Ferrell, Pennsylvania.
The 475th had arrived as things were winding down. They were being housed a stone’s throw from us in a warehouse, presumably waiting to be redeployed back to the states. As bad luck would have it, the broken warhead from the Scud struck the building of the 475th, initially killing 11 soldiers and creating the chaos that ensued for the next few hours.
The local and international press members, who were also housed nearby, had watched the Scud warhead fall and had arrived around the same time as responding military units, hence the initial report of a riot.
Some of the wounded had made it out to the main road, where they were picked up by responding MP patrols, leading to the call for emergency medical assistance as they were raced to a nearby field hospital.
Lastly, one of the Scuds reported to be on a course to land harmlessly in the Persian Gulf did so, although the water it landed in was dangerously close to our base, sending shrapnel into and around the TOC, much to my clerk’s dismay. For the next few hours or so chaos continued until things came under control, leaving 28 service members dead and multiple personnel wounded in its wake.
Hostilities officially ended on Thursday, Feb. 28, 1991, with an official surrender being signed in August 1991, a month before my unit left Saudi Arabia.