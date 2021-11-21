WELLSVILLE — Turkey aroma will still be in the air when Wellsville’s Hometown Holidays celebration gets underway Saturday, with some events asking for registrations.
Saturday is the day to keep in mind. On top of celebrating Small Business Saturday, the Chamber of Commerce has organized several events to take place that day. Santa Claus will bring up the end of a 4 p.m. parade which features several organizations and businesses, floats, marchers and fire trucks.
That Jolly Old Elf will stop at the library to turn on the Lions Club Fantasy of Lights at 5 p.m. and will then proceed to the Chamber office where he will greet children prior to the annual Laurie Mickle fireworks display at 6:30 p.m.
While the parade, from Loder Street to State Street is set, parade guru Bob Mangels said more units are always welcome. They will be placed toward the back of the parade.
Find registration forms for the parade online at the Chamber’s website or in the Chamber office. There is no fee.
On Dec. 4 drive your kids to Community Bank to give their wish lists to St. Nick. The bearded fellow will be taking lists at the drive-thru from noon to 2 p.m. with the help of his elves.
Park your car and lace up your sneakers on Dec. 11th for the Santa Sprint. This blast from the past will have heats for both children and adults and requires participants to be dressed as Santa Claus. There will be prizes for both best costumes and first across the finish line.
The Sprint course is from State Street to Pearl Street. Pre-registration is at the Chamber office or online. Day of the race registration will be at the fire hall. Participants must register to participate and to sign a waiver. The race will get underway for children at 6:30 p.m. and adults at 6:40 p.m.
Hometown Holiday Drawings will be taking place throughout the holiday season on Dec. 4, 11 and 18. Enter each week in as many participating stores as you want and where you see a Hometown Holiday Drawing box. Be sure to include name, phone number and email on your entry. Boxes will be picked up on Fridays. The winners will be announced at 4 p.m. Saturday on WJQZ/WLSV radio.
In addition to Chamber Cash in the form of Chamber gift certificates (good at all member businesses) winners will also receive a basket of goodies.
To see a full list of the programs celebrating the holiday season in Wellsville go to the Chamber’s Facebook or webpage.