OLEAN — The National Weather Service in Buffalo said Sunday it is unlikely that weather in the Olean area will be affected by Hurricane Ida.
“It’s still a few days out but there’s a pretty strong cold system coming in that will push anything from Hurricane Ida farther south and east,” said Jim Mitchell, meteorologist at the weather service’s Buffalo office, said. “It doesn’t look like any remnants will affect us. … It’s likely that southcentral and southeast New York state, Binghamton, maybe Coudersport (Pa.)” will be affected.
The chance it will impact the city, and the region, is “remote,” since just one radar model places the Coudersport at the “very outer edge of a very wide cone” of influence, Mitchell said.
The only rain in the forecast is unlikely, but the NWS put a projection of 30% “just because we don’t know where Ida’s going, so we put a chance in there but it will mainly be the better the chances are going south and east” of Olean, Mitchell went on to say. “Outside of that it will be a pretty quiet week.”
Ida blasted ashore Sunday as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S., blowing off roofs and reversing the flow of the Mississippi River as it rushed from the Louisiana coast toward New Orleans. The projected path of the storm was to continue northeast toward West Virginia and then swinging even more easterly by Wednesday or Thursday.
The cold front moving in overnight is what brought the rain this morning and it’s not likely the area will see any more showers through at least Friday, but “should stay dry,” according to Mitchell.
Today is likely to be the warmest day of the week, with a high in the upper 70s or low 80s. Tuesday’s high is expected to be in the high 60s, low 70s Wednesday through Friday. Lows each night will be in the mid-50s, with a possible low going down to the upper 40s Thursday night.