OLEAN — U.S. Rep. Tom Reed stopped by the Sports Locker on West State Street Tuesday as the local retail business opened as part of Phase 2 in the state’s gradual reopening in the coronavirus pandemic.
Brothers Tom and Jason Palumbo, who own the Sports Locker, invited Reed to take a look at what the new normal would be in retail.
It looks like face masks, social distancing, a limit on the number of customers and sneeze shields at checkout along with frequent sanitizing.
Tom Palumbo told the congressman the company received a Paycheck Protection Plan (PPP) to be able to keep its employees on. The company also became an essential business after it ramped up production of face masks.
“We started making masks with a skeleton crew,” said Tom Palumbo. He said the state’s pause to slow the spread of COVID-19 has given him and his brother time to think about how the business is going to have to change.
He sees a continuation of the firm’s online sales. They were able to start curb pickup sales two weeks ago as the Western New York region entered Phase 1. Now the retail store has opened. There is a telephone number to call before entering.
While the PPP loan has helped keep the Sports Locker in business, Tom Palumblo said inventory is another issue the retailer faces. They have merchandise that they haven’t been able to sell since mid-March and need to purchase new inventory.
“It’s a whole new world,” Tom Palumbo said.
Reed said he wanted to stop by and see the operation and thank the employees. “This is about getting back to work,” he said. “This is about getting open and staying open.”
Olean Mayor Bill Aiello, who accompanied Reed on the Sports Locker tour and discussions with the Palumbos, said, “This was established by hometown boys and is one of the city mainstays.”