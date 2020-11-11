As most Republicans in Congress have yet to publicly acknowledge that Joe Biden is the president-elect, U.S. Rep. Tom Reed congratulated Biden on Saturday, soon after major news outlets called the 2020 presidential election.
Many Republican lawmakers this week were still at least tacitly supporting President Donald Trump’s lawsuits in several states asking for recounts or to set aside mail-in absentee ballots because of alleged irregularities.
“I respect the president’s right to pursue those lawsuits,” said Reed, who was one of the first congressmen to endorse Trump and was honorary chairman of Trump’s re-election campaign in New York.
But Reed was also one of the first Republicans to congratulate Biden in a social media post on Saturday.
What about the majority of other Republican’s who are following Trump’s signals and won't concede the election to Biden as long as the Trump campaign is pursuing legal action?
Again, while Reed said Trump has every right to pursue what he believes are his legal options, the Corning Republican told reporters during his weekly media call on Tuesday that “Biden has won.” The congressman added he is “eager to move on. Our problems in America need to be addressed.”
If the lawsuits continue to be thrown out of court for lack of evidence of widespread voter fraud, Reed said both the president and Republicans need to acknowledge the situation and move forward with the peaceful transfer of power.
Trump has blocked Biden from receiving the presidential daily briefing intelligence report, restricted the Biden transition team access to federal agencies and failed to begin funding the transition team’s expenses.
With the country’s continuing raw political divide, Reed said he sees an opportunity for the Problem Solvers Caucus, a bipartisan group of more than 40 congressmen — half of them Republicans, half of them Democrats — which he co-chairs. The Problem Solvers Caucus is capable of being “a linchpin of governing,” he said.
With Democrats losing several seats in the House, Reed said, the gap between the number of Democrats and Republicans is much smaller and the Problem Solvers Caucus could wind up being “a force that will influence the agenda in the House.”
Reed said he has worked with Biden over the years and looks forward to doing so again. As President Barack Obama’s vice president, Biden’s door “was always open,” Reed said.
Biden spoke in Rochester in 2016 during a Revitalize American Manufacturing Act advanced manufacturing hub ceremony, which Reed sponsored.
“I take the president-elect at his word that he wants to work with Congress,” Reed told reporters. “I extend my hand in good faith.”
Despite Trump and Republican congressional leaders having yet to acknowledge Biden’s win, Reed insisted “Democracy is still very vibrant" in the nation.
"I was glad to see the vote as high as it was,” he added, calling the overall elections results a rejection of extremism on both the left and the right.
Reed said the results of the election mean any coronavirus relief and stimulus will be smaller than if House Democrats could have forged an agreement with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin before the election.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., had been looking for a $1.8 trillion stimulus package before the election. Reed said the numbers he is hearing on the latest Senate Republican proposals are in the $650 billion range. He said he could support “targeted relief, but smaller than $1.8 trillion.” It would include unemployment and more paycheck protection for businesses.
Reed sees another coronavirus stimulus package after Biden is inaugurated in later January, as well as a roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines. After those issues are addressed, Reed hopes Congress takes up infrastructure, suggesting it could even be included in a stimulus package.
“A lot of people are still suffering,” Reed said, noting that the airlines, restaurants, hotels and entertainment and sports venues have been hit particularly hard by COVID-19.
If there is an infrastructure component in a coronavirus stimulus/relief, Reed said the proposed Route 219 Expressway through Cattaraugus County probably wouldn’t qualify for any automatic funding under House rules. However, Reed said it might qualify under a program for rural transportation projects that show a positive cost-benefit.
The congressman said the Route 219 project would require state negotiations with the Seneca Nation because the route would cross part of the Allegany Territory east of Salamanca.