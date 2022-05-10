U.S. Rep. Tom Reed announced Tuesday his resignation from Congress after nearly 12 years in office in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Reed, R-Corning, had previously announced he would retire at the end of this session and that he would not run for governor.
Speaking to an Olean Times Herald reporter Tuesday afternoon, Reed said he plans to begin working next week with Prime Policy Group, a bipartisan government relations firm on Washington, D.C.'s K Street.
Reed said he is prohibited from lobbying Congress for one year after his resignation. He said he plans to travel the country in support of candidates in the midterm elections and others.
Reed’s said the position with Prime Policy Group with founder Charlie Black, a noted campaign adviser, came about in the past week. The decision weighed heavily upon him, Reed said, but it represents an opportunity for him and his family.
“I’m not going away,” Reed said. He and his wife plan to spend time between a home they own in Hamburg and outside Washington, where they also own a home.
“I love this region,” he said. “We’ll serve it in a different way." The couple also have their Corning home and a vacation home on Keuka Lake.
PATH DERAILED
It was in March 2021, after a former lobbyist told the Washington Post that Reed had touched her inappropriately in a Minneapolis bar in 2017, that the congressman apologized and announced he would not seek re-election or run for governor.
Before news of the alleged incident broke, Reed had made no secret of the fact that he was interested in challenging former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who ended up resigning later in 2021 because of his own sexual harassment and other political problems.
In recent weeks, Reed held a few “farewell” town halls in Chautauqua County and in Corning. He has held hundreds of town halls across the district over his almost 12 years in Congress.
UP IN THE AIR
Reed’s resignation may complicate the 23rd Congressional District race — whatever the district ends up looking like in a final, approved version of redistricting.
Reed served as representative to the 29th Congressional District from 2010 to 2013. After redistricting the following year the district became the 23rd District.
Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-Utica, and Democrat Max Della Pia of Yates County were candidates in the 23rd District when Judge Patrick McAllister of Steuben County ruled the congressional and state Senate districts drawn by state legislature Democrats were unconstitutional. New district lines drawn by a special master may be released later this week.
Tenney, who currently represents the 22nd Congressional District, has toured the district introducing herself.
Della Pia, who came in second in a five-way Democratic primary to challenge Reed four years ago, is touting the fact he already lives in the district.
The new district lines will require candidates to circulate petitions for an August primary date. The same date could be used for a special election to fill Reed’s unexpired term.
Steuben County Republican Chairman Joseph Sempolinski has indicated he would seek the seat if a special election were to be held. After Tenney’s entry into the race, Sempolinski had withdrawn rather than primary a sitting member of Congress.
Cattaraugus County Republican Party Chairman Robert C. Keis Sr. said Reed’s resignation and the upcoming new congressional and state Senate district maps “is totally confusing. Everything is up in the air.” He said he wasn’t sure the seat would be filled for six months.
Keis said it was his understanding that Tenney would have to resign her 22nd Congressional District seat in order to run in a special election.
“I still suspect our (congressional) district won’t be drawn up a whole lot different than what it is," Keis said. "That reopens the window for others.”
Keis said with Reed’s resignation, the district would be without a representative until the end of the term. “I don’t see any changes.”
The initial timeline for the redistricting by the Supreme Court judge could include a special election on the same day as the primary — if any — for the congressional seat, on Aug. 23.
BORRELLO COMMENTS
State Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, said Tuesday that Reed "has been a champion" for the residents of the 23rd District for the past 12 years and a "lawmaker who has been respected and admired" for his policy expertise, bipartisanship and love of country.
“I have valued the opportunity to work with Tom over the years toward our shared goals of ensuring funding parity for our region, advocating for rural communities and strengthening our economy," Borrello said. "As he closes this chapter, he has my sincere thanks for his contributions. His dedication to the residents of his district has been genuine and unwavering. I am confident that he will continue to have an impact as he moves forward.”
In a statement, Reed spokesman Frank Acomb said, “Our office will continue to serve the people of New York’s 23rd District through the end of the year or until a new representative is elected and sworn in.” spokesman said in a statement.
In his letter of resignation to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Reed said, “After almost 12 years in Congress, today is my last day. It has been an honor to serve with you all from both parties. I love this institution as it still exemplifies what is best about our government, we are the People’s house. While I am proud that we put people before politics, there is much more to do. I am leaving to continue that work and hope to have a greater impact on our Country.
“I believe the current focus on extremism demands us to heed the words of Abraham Lincoln uttered years ago as we face a similar threat to our existence today— “a house divided cannot stand!” But I add— “a house United will not fail.” It is time for petty political posturing to end. Leadership must emerge And in God I trust. His divine protection will extend again if only we acknowledge and accept His love and the divine spark that exists in each of us as citizens of our great nation.
“I want to thank my family, who without their love and support I am nothing. I also thank the people who have worked for us and helped so many. I am grateful.
“My most profound appreciation is for the people of Western New York. Thank you for giving a country lawyer, the youngest of twelve, raised by a single mother whose father passed away when he was only two, the honor of representing you at the highest level. Only in America can such a dream come true.
“So, I humbly bid farewell and submit my resignation as a Member of the House. I wish you all — Godspeed!”
POSSIBLE MANEUVERING
The new district maps for Congress and state Senate — if they come out in the Steuben County courtroom this week — will crystalize many decisions.
Depending on the shape of the new court-ordered districts, Tenney may or may not decide to run in another district that does not stretch from near Binghamton to the Erie County Southtowns as the one declared unconstitutional.
If Tenney reverses course and does not run in the 23rd District, Sempolinski, a former Reed aide, might find some competition in a Republican primary.
Former State Sen. Catharine M. Young of Olean had considered running for Reed’s seat before Tenney announced she would run in the 23rd. If circumstances changed, Young might consider circulating petitions, Keis said. Young could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.
Tenney’s home in Oneida County was redistricted into the district represented by former Rep. Antonio Delgado, the Democrat who was named lieutenant governor by Gov. Kathy Hochul in the wake of the resignation last month of Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin.