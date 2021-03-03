U.S. Rep. Tom Reed said Wednesday he expects to decide “sooner rather than later” on whether to mount a campaign for governor.
Reed said Wednesday during his weekly conference call that he has been speaking with Republican stakeholders and elected officials about a possible challenge to Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2022.
The Corning Republican said he hoped the process would “flush out candidates” so the GOP can be united when it takes on Cuomo, whom he called “Goliath.” Reed said his candidacy is gaining support.
He also renewed his call for Cuomo to resign over reports of sexual harassment of state employees and for underreporting COVID-19 nursing home deaths.
The congressman’s press call was held prior to Cuomo’s comments Wednesday that he was unaware his remarks and actions made people uncomfortable and apologized for his behavior. He also said he was embarrassed.
The governor also said he wasn’t going anywhere.
Reed said he doubted the governor would resign and hoped the independent investigation under New York Attorney General Letitia James would develop evidence that could be used to impeach Cuomo.
Reed has spent much of the past two years criticizing Cuomo over a variety of state and local issues, including nursing home deaths due to the coronavirus. The state failed to report nursing home residents who died of COVID-19 in a hospital as nursing home deaths.
James found the state Department of Health underreported the nursing deaths by almost 50%.
Reed has been blaming all of the 15,000 COVID-19 deaths of nursing home residents on Cuomo’s decision to allow hospitals to discharge recovering COVID-19 patients to nursing homes. State health officials say most of the COVID-19 cases in nursing homes were linked to health-care workers and visitors, not the decision to move recovering COVID-19 patients back to the nursing homes where they had been staying.
Regarding potential GOP candidates to challenge Cuomo, Rep. Lee Zeldin of Long Island said Tuesday he was “actively exploring” his candidacy. Rep. Elise Stefanik of Upstate New York is also mentioned as a potential candidate.
Reed, who described himself as a “simple country lawyer,” said he would bring a bipartisan approach to state government, which is now controlled by Democrats.
“I think Andrew Cuomo is going to be the candidate,” he said. “I do not see him stepping aside ... (so) we need to be united.”
With a need to introduce himself to a wider audience outside the 11-county 23rd Congressional District, Reed said he plans to travel more across the state to meet with potential supporters and contributors.
Reed said he disagreed with Olean resident Bruce Kenney, who wrote a recent letter to the editor to the Times Herald calling for Reed to resign his congressional seat if he planned to run for governor.
Reed said he did not plan to run for both Congress and governor, while he said he would continue to fulfill his congressional responsibilities if running for governor.
“You owe it to the electorate to be straight with them,” he said.
After his criticism of Cuomo, what if the governor resigns, is impeached or doesn’t run for re-election?
Reed said, “I am seriously looking at this race whether Andrew Cuomo is the candidate or not.”
One reporter asked Reed how he reconciled his push for an investigation of Cuomo over sexual harassment reports, but refused to acknowledge the numerous sexual harassment and assault allegations against former President Donald Trump.
Reed, who was among Trump’s earliest congressional supporters in 2016, replied he trusted the public “to make their own determinations” on the inconsistency.
The congressman also announced the state mass vaccination clinic in Olean that starts Friday came about because he complained last week the state had nixed a Chautauqua County site.
Sign-ups are through the state Health Department COVID-19 vaccine website.