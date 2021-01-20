With President Joe Biden settling in at the White House after his swearing in on Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Tom Reed stands “ready and eager” to work with the new administration.
“Today, the Problem Solvers Caucus congratulates Joe Biden on being sworn in as our 46th President,” Reed and his Problem Solvers co-chair, Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-New Jersey, said in a press statement after attending Biden’s inauguration. “Our nation is at a critical juncture: After a horrific assault on our Capitol, a raging pandemic, and families and small businesses hurting, millions of Americans are looking for our country to come together.”
The historic circumstances have left the nation vulnerable and divided, the congressmen said.
“Restoring faith in our democratic institutions and rebuilding our economy will require all of us — regardless of party and at every level of government — to set aside our differences, bind our wounds, and commit to doing the hard work of bipartisan lawmaking,” they said. “This means standing up against political extremism and putting country ahead of party.”
Reed, R-Corning, and Gottheimer said the Problem Solvers Caucus “stands ready and eager to work with President Biden on this effort.”
With Congress narrowly divided in both the House and Senate, they believe bipartisan solutions will be the only way to enact meaningful legislation and address the many challenges plaguing our country.
“We congratulate and look forward to working with President Biden and his team to unite the country, defeat COVID-19 and create new economic opportunities to help our country recover and grow,” they said. “The American people deserve no less.”
An exultant U.S. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., who assumed his long-coveted role of Senate majority leader Wednesday, said the new administration’s work would be immediate, “from reversing the heinous Muslim ban and inhumane family separation policies, to reentering the Paris Climate Agreement, to mitigating the spread of COVID and accelerating vaccine distribution ... the executive orders from the Biden-Harris administration today are just the beginning.”
U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., called the inauguration of Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris was a demonstration of the American people’s resolve and optimism.
“To see my friend Kamala Harris, a daughter of immigrants, be sworn in as our nation’s first woman vice president and first Black and South Asian vice president, was a truly historic and unforgettable moment,” Gillibrand said. “President Biden will be a president for all Americans and I’m ready to work with him to lay the foundation for a brighter future.”
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said “it thrills me to say President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris,” while asserting the United States will be a different country.
“It’s going to be a country that needs healing, needs direction, needs a new agenda, but Joe Biden is the right person, I believe, for this time,” the governor said. “I have known him many, many years. He’s been a great friend to me personally and I’ve tried to be a great friend to him.”
Cuomo called Biden, in many ways, New York state’s “go-to person” during the Obama administration.
“If I needed to cut the federal bureaucracy and get something done, the Vice President was always there and his team was always there, and many of his team as vice president are now on his team, obviously, as president,” Cuomo said. “So, it’s exciting. It really is exciting in many ways.”